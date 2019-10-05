Pilot Hill parcel to open again for public access
The second of two Pilot Hill Community Access Days is scheduled for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today. As with the same event in September, the public will be able access the 5,500-acre Pilot Hill parcel from multiple points, with tours scheduled throughout the day. Organized events include hikes for all ages and abilities, a bike ride and a horseback ride. Visitors can also walk, run, hike, pedal or ride their horse along designated trails on the parcel at their convenience. Dogs are not allowed on the parcel during Pilot Hill Days, as the property is still in private hands and remains a working ranch. All visitors are asked to check in and check out at one of the access sites, remain on flagged routes and recreate with a partner. First aid stations and maps will be available. The day’s headquarters will be at the top of Jacoby Ridge on Willett Drive just east of Jacoby Golf Course, where there will be informational booths, food trucks and the opportunity to share opinions about future development on the parcel. The Pilot Hill Project is a community-wide effort to acquire about 5,500 acres of undeveloped land east of Laramie for public access and aquifer protection. The Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments is preparing a land swap to acquire some of the acreage, and more than $900,000 has been raised for infrastructure development. Go to pilothill.org/communitydays for a complete schedule.
Silent Trails Memorial Race to honor runners
The Silent Trails Memorial Race is set for 9 a.m. today at the Tie City Trailhead. The 10.5-mile race takes runners along singletrack trails in the Medicine Bow National Forest in honor of eight members of the University of Wyoming cross country team who were killed by a drunk driver on Sept. 16, 2001. Registration is free, and there are no aid stations on the course. Go to highplainsharriers.org/silenttrails for more information.
5k to support Make-A-Wish
Tour de Wish, a 5k ride, run and walk, is scheduled for 9 a.m. today at Optimist Park. The Laramie event is part of a series of 5ks around the state that were inspired by the first wish granted by Make-A-Wish Wyoming. In 1985, a 10-year-old boy in Gillette wished for a BMX bike. Make-A-Wish Wyoming serves children with critical illnesses, including 52 whose wishes are in progress. In partnership with the University of Wyoming’s Chi Omega chapter, proceeds from Tour de Wish will support future wishes in Wyoming. Registration is $15 before Oct. 4 or $20 on the day of the event. Children under 10 are $5. Find the event on Eventbrite.com to register.
Audubon Society to lead nature walk
Laramie Audubon Society is leading an all-ages nature walk at 9 a.m. today. The group is planning to meet at Optimist Park to investigate plants, animals and birds along the Laramie River Greenbelt. The event will include games for children, with prizes. Participants should dress for the weather and bring binoculars if possible. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Common Outdoor Ground seeking wilderness volunteers
Common Outdoor Ground is looking for volunteers to hike, fish, ride horses or otherwise recreate in the Encampment River Wilderness to help the U.S. Forest Service monitor solitude. The group is planning to meet at the War Memorial Stadium parking lot at 7 a.m. Sunday to carpool to the Encampment River Wilderness trailhead. Solitude is a wilderness characteristic, but the Forest Service doesn’t have any data about solitude in the Encampment River and Huston Park wilderness areas, which makes it harder to get resources to preserve the areas, according to a news release. Volunteers will be asked to complete a survey about their human encounters while recreating. Anyone who wants to be involved on their own can also complete a survey about their recreation experience before Oct. 31. Go to commonoutdoorground.org for more information.
Film festival explores environment, culture
Mountainfilm on Tour, a documentary film festival, is scheduled to screen in Laramie at 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Admission is free, and doors open at 6 p.m. each night. Mountainfilm is a documentary film festival that showcases stories about environmental, cultural, climbing, political and social justice issues. The festival takes place Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado. The film tour includes new and best-loved selections from the festival, with different films each night. The screening is hosted by the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources. Go to mountainfilm.org for more information.
Audubon Society planning plains lakes trip
Laramie Audubon Society is planning a driving tour of lakes in the Laramie Valley to look for migrating waterfowl and songbirds starting at 8 a.m. Oct. 12. Participants are planning to meet at Night Heron Books and Coffeehouse, 107 Ivinson Ave., to carpool. Possible stops include Blake’s Pond, Gelatt Lake, Twin Buttes Reservoir and Lake Hattie, and the group should return to Laramie by noon. Participants should plan to do a little walking, dress for the weather and bring water, snacks and birding equipment. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Prescribed burn planned for Sierra Madres
The U.S. Forest Service is planning a prescribed burn in the northwest portion of the Sierra Madre Range this fall, once weather and fuel moisture conditions align, according to a news release. The burn is intended to improve vegetation conditions and wildlife habitat while also reducing fire danger. The burn units are located about 25 miles southwest of Saratoga and include about 250 acres in the Divide Peak area. The Divide Peak Prescribed Burn Project encompasses about 1,600 acres and will require burns over multiple years. The last burn in the area was in the spring of 2018. Burning will take place when weather conditions are favorable, and smoke will likely be visible from Baggs to Saratoga. Call the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District at 307-326-2500 for more information.
Rifle range open for sight-in season
The Laramie Rifle Range, 73 Rifle Range Road, is now open to the public to sight-in rifles for hunting season. The range is open to the public from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 21. The cost is $10 per person per day. Go to www.laramieriflerange.org for more information.
Hazard tree work to impact hunters
Parts of Forest Road 830 in the Sierra Madre Range, also called Deep Jack Road, will be closed to the public during roadside hazard tree removal work this fall. Through Oct. 31, the road will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. It will be open from 5 p.m.-7 a.m. and all day on weekends and federal holidays. Barricades and signs will mark the closure segments as they move. Within the closure segment, overnight camping and leaving vehicles will be prohibited. Access to hunting areas will be allowed while the road is open. After Oct. 31, the road will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the spring until the project is completed, and there will be no public motor vehicle access on closed segments. Contact the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District Office at 307-326-5258 for more information.
