It extends for 109 miles and offers stunning scenery from ponderosa pine and spruce forests to sagebrush and grassland prairie. At times, the Mickelson Trail hugs steep granite walls, crosses creeks via trestle bridges, and even slips through timber-lined tunnels.
This trail follows the historic Deadwood to Edgemont Burlington Northern rail line, passing through the heart of South Dakota’s Black Hills. Abandoned by the railroad in 1983, a group of local residents recognized the line’s historic value and recreational potential. The project gained early support from then-governor George S. Mickelson and, following Mickelson’s untimely death in 1993, the trail was renamed in his honor.
The full length of the trail became a reality in 1998. The surface is mostly crushed limestone making it suitable for nearly any bicycle, although skinny-tired road bikes are not recommended.
Laramie resident Lowell Spackman, with a group of cyclists from both Wyoming and Colorado, recently enjoyed a few days on the Mickelson Trail. The group members gave the trail rave reviews.
“The trail has a nice even surface,” Spackman said. “The lack of motorized traffic and the steady grade make it especially enjoyable.”
As is common with rail trails, the grade is gradual. Trains required easy elevation changes and, instead of going up and down drainages, bridges were built so the trains could go straight across. In fact there are nearly 100 converted railroad bridges along the trail, with some rising well above the creeks below.
The majority of the trail does not exceed a four percent grade. That’s not to say it’s easy, though. The highest point of the trail, at 6,350 feet, is near the community of Dumont. Deadwood, where the trail starts, is 11 miles north at an elevation of 4,744 feet. For those pedaling south out of Deadwood, the climb to Dumont can be strenuous.
Elevation at the end point in Edgemont is 3,428 feet. That means traveling from north to south is significantly easier than going from south to north even with the Dumont climb.
While hard core cyclists might tackle the trail all in one day, most take a more relaxed approach and take two or more days to cover the distance. There’s plenty to see and taking the time to explore the trail and the communities it passes through is worth it.
As with any route that is linear rather than a loop, it is problematic to start at one end and go to the other. A shuttle vehicle of some sort is needed unless riding it in an out-and-back mode. If shuttling with friends isn’t an option, there are businesses along the route that offer such services.
The trail has the added benefit of passing by or through the larger towns of Hill City and Custer, as well as smaller communities including Rockford and Pringle. These offer lodging, restaurants, bike shops, and other amenities expected in an urban area.
The trail itself has 15 trailheads, all of which offer parking, self-sale trail pass stations, vault toilets and picnic tables. Many also have water available.
The members of the Spackman group generally all agreed that the one area that could use improvement along the trail is the quality of the outhouses. Many could use a good cleaning and, possibly, upgrading. But, the other facilities and the trail itself more than make up for the sometimes rank-smelling toilets.
Most impressive are the four hard rock tunnels where wooden beams line the tunnel walls and ceilings.
“The construction of the tunnels is amazing,” Spackman said. “The support beams are made out of large pieces of timber. The portion of the trail cut through the rock is also particularly striking.”
For those hoping to view wildlife as they pedal or hike along, there is plenty opportunity. Tim McFall, a member of the Spackman group, said he saw various species of snakes, turtles, deer, prairie dogs and numerous raptors soaring above.
Users need to purchase a trail pass at any of the trailheads. Cost is $4 for daily use or $15 for the annual fee. The passes are purchased via self-serve stations so the correct amount or a check is needed.
The trail is monitored by Trail Patrol members who pedal up and down the route on a daily basis. While asking users if they have trail passes, the main purpose of the patrollers is to just talk to users, monitor the trail for needed maintenance, and assist those in trouble, should the need arise.
For more information and trip planning, start at the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks website (https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/george-s--mickelson-trail).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.