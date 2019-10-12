“Clip-clop; clip-clop.” I hear the steady beat of horse hooves hitting pavement behind me, slowly drawing closer. I push myself in my quest to keep ahead of them. With strained breath and burning legs, I finally crank it to the summit of the steep hill ahead of the horses.
I quickly shift gears on my bicycle as the road immediately heads into the next descent. It’s a rollercoaster ride as I gain speed and continue to shift into higher gears, crouched low to minimize wind resistance. If I’m lucky, my momentum will get me halfway up the next steep rise before I have to gear back down and hit the cranks hard again.
I call my method for going down and up these quick and steep hills “shooters” to describe shooting downhill fast to make it halfway up the other side.
The “clip-clop” continues but I gradually get farther out front. It takes two more shooters before the sound finally fades completely.
It is Pennsylvania Dutch country and the two horses I passed pulled a buggy with an Amish woman at the reins. I waved and offered a perky “Good Morning” when I first passed. The buggy driver and another woman beside her smiled, nodded and waved in response.
I am on a bicycle tour offered through the Adventure Cycling Association, based out of Montana. I’m joined by a dozen other riders, coming from seven other states, and two leaders. We have a van that carries our camping gear so we can travel light each day. I am hooked on these small group tours through the ACA. I bike my own speed each day, typically going solo, but enjoy the camaraderie at the end of the day when we camp and prepare group meals.
We began our seven day and 320 mile trek the day before in Philadelphia. We escaped the busy city via the Schuylkill River Trail, a lovely tree-canopied paved path. It was a popular route with cyclists, runners and walkers enjoying the lovely fall weather on a Sunday morning.
I took a short detour by mid-morning to explore Valley Forge, gazing up from beneath the National Memorial Arch. It commemorates the arrival of General George Washington and the Continental Army into Valley Forge.
That detour was one of many historical excursions I took throughout the week. Most noted was a bicycle tour of Gettysburg. That day the temperature soared over 90 degrees and I sweated profusely all day. I could only imagine the discomfort of thousands of Union and Confederate soldiers who faced off for three days in early July of 1863. They wore wool uniforms in the heat and humidity and, due to the lack of wind, were shrouded in smoke from the many cannons that boomed across the battlefield. Our group opted not to complain; by comparison, we had it fairly easy with our plentiful water and light clothing.
By the next morning, clouds arrived and the 20 percent chance of rain turned into a steady downpour the entire day. Temperatures eased, though, making the riding almost pleasant compared to the previous day’s wilting heat.
On this particular soggy day, I met up with two riders, Heidi from D.C. and Leslie from New York, for lunch at a local café in the town of Emmitsburg. We were surprised when the waitress, who laughed at our drowned-rat appearance, informed us we had just crossed the state line and were now in Maryland. Since we were riding little county roads, the crossing into another state went unnoticed and without fanfare.
From Emmitsburg our route followed low-traffic county roads on a steady, and sometimes steep, climb up Catoctin Mountain. Signs near the summit were a bit ominous: “No Stopping or Standing” they warned, with others indicating that photographs were not allowed. The route passed by the boundary of Camp David. Luckily the climb was not all that steep so I was able to keep moving; I didn’t dare stop or stand.
The next day, after a side trip through the historic Antietam battlefield, our route descended to the Potomac River. From there we followed the lovely, but sometimes rough, C&O Canal for 75 miles. Our riding adventure ended on the Mall in Washington, D.C., in the heart of tourist activities with dense traffic. It was a sharp contrast to the miles of low traffic backroads we’d pedaled much of the week.
As is typical at the end of any bicycle tour, I now feel exhilarated, fit and strong. For me, touring through new areas via bicycle is the best way to explore. I call it slow travel, since I’m not fast at all. The exception might be when I pick up speed on one of those “shooters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.