“It is our little bit of heaven,” the man said to me. “I’m sure that living in Wyoming is a lot different, but around here this trail is one of the few places where we can get out and enjoy nature.”
The man and I were stopped along the Washington and Old Dominion trail in Virginia. This 45 mile rail-trail passes through suburban Washington, D.C. beginning just outside the city and then going through Arlington, Falls Church, Vienna and Reston. While it is surrounded by urban development and heavy traffic, the trail corridor itself offers a hint of what the area might have been like before all that development.
The section I biked, from Arlington to Falls Church, was quite lovely with a creek on one side and towering oaks and maples overhead.
I chatted with the man while we both took a break at one of the small parks along the trail. I explained I was from Wyoming and was not used to seeing so many people on a trail. Runners, walkers and cyclists were out in force on this Friday morning.
“It’s pretty busy, but is all we have for getting out in nature,” he said. “Thank goodness at least we have this.”
I certainly understand. If I lived there, I’d be on the trails as much as possible, too.
It is good to get out of Wyoming from time to time to value what we have here. I bike daily and, at times, Laramie traffic seems busy.
Such traffic was put into proper perspective during my trip east to visit family in the D.C. area. From there I joined a bicycle tour, pedaling through southeast Pennsylvania and parts of Maryland and Virginia. I ended my tour on the Mall in the heart of Washington, D.C.
The W&OD trail was one of four major non-motorized pathways that I biked during my two week adventure. I also pedaled the Schuylkill River Trail from the heart of Philadelphia, north for about 20 miles before taking off on low-traffic roads. It was a Sunday morning and, rather than viewing the countryside as I pedaled along, I focused on weaving around pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
The county roads I pedaled the next couple days passed through hilly Pennsylvania Dutch country. Thanks to all the Amish buggies sharing the roads, I felt safe since motorists were used to watching out for slow-moving vehicles.
Rural Pennsylvania, at least where I biked, is not the same as rural Wyoming. In Wyoming, once out of town and the subsequent scattering of rural-residential housing, it can be miles before spotting another house. By contrast, in Pennsylvania I was never out of sight from someone’s home; I never felt that I was really out of town. Open spaces were typically cultivated farmlands; pumpkin patches were particularly plentiful. Undeveloped and untouched hillsides were rare while, in Wyoming, such open spans of “nothing” are common.
A portion of my route the next day included the particularly lovely Heritage Rail Trail County Park that takes off from downtown York, Penn. While initially fairly busy, this pathway was much more peaceful, likely due to it being the middle of the week. It was the first trail where I could really relax and enjoy looking around as I pedaled.
A few days later I was pedaling the C&O Canal on a particularly gorgeous Saturday. This 184-mile path begins in Cumberland, Maryland and ends in Georgetown, on the edge of Washington, D.C.
I expected a good bit of pedestrian and bicycle traffic, especially as the route neared Georgetown. Suddenly, though, the number of hikers and walkers escalated dramatically well before I reached the big city. At times they were walking shoulder-to-shoulder, three to four across. I got off my bike to walk and asked a young man the reason for the big increase in people.
“It’s a nice day,” he told me. “Everyone wants to be outside.”
Again I reminisced about Wyoming where taking a hike isn’t a contact sport. Aside from tourist areas, our hiking paths generally offer a good bit of solitude and opportunity for quiet reflection.
Fortunately, the throngs dissipated after a few miles but, compared to Wyoming, it was still a very busy route. My final pathways, just before reaching the Mall, were the Capital Crescent and the Rock Creek Park trails where, once again, all my focus was on the foot and bicycle traffic.
By then, I had had my fill of people and congestion and was more than ready to return to Wyoming. It was great to get away — to appreciate Wyoming.
