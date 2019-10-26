Looking for black-footed ferrets is tedious work. Ferrets are nocturnal, coming out only at night, so biologists looking for them must also become nocturnal. Procedures involve systematically driving or walking through prairie dog colonies in the dark of night, from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Using handheld spotlights, searchers look for bright green eyes reflecting back. Prairie dogs colonies are targeted because they are the prime prey source for ferrets and ferrets are known to spend their entire lives on and near large prairie dog colonies.
Dana Nelson, nongame mammal biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, is used to losing sleep in search of this endangered prairie mammal. She and crews of volunteer biologists spent two weeks combing 20,000 acres of Shirley Basin, searching for ferrets. The long, slender animals were introduced there in 1991. From 1991 through 1994, 228 captive-bred ferrets were released in Shirley Basin in the first reintroduction of the species.
The population there perseveres but ferret numbers have fluctuated considerably through the years. They were down to single digits by 1995 with only five ferrets being observed by 1997. The reintroduction seemed to fizzle with only sporadic counts the next few years. Low and behold, the animals persisted and by 2003 upwards of 50 ferrets were located. That number doubled by the next year, reaching a peak of 193 ferrets in 2006.
It’s been a rollercoaster ride with the population dropping again in 2013, down to 39 animals, and even lower in 2017 to 16.
“Our count this year was 39,” Nelson said. “That includes 10 litters with pups, which is quite exciting. This is slightly higher than the 30 ferrets counted last year, so we are happy that the trend is upwards.”
Bubonic plague, a non-native bacterium, is the primary culprit for the population declines. This disease was first introduced into the United States in 1900 by rat-infested steamships. Since it is not native, the prairie dogs and ferrets have no immunity or ability to fend off the disease.
Prairie dogs are particularly susceptible to the disease with 100 percent mortality. Ferrets also succumb, but they get a double whammy since they also experience a drastic decline in their food source.
While 20,000 acres, which is bit over 30 square miles, is a good chunk of prairie, it’s only a tiny fraction of the more than one million acres that makes up Shirley Basin. Nelson said the spotlight surveys concentrate on the same area each year. It is very possible ferrets have migrated out from that reintroduction site over the years. Nelson said it would be wonderful to be able to survey more of the basin but, given the time and costs involved, that isn’t possible with the current survey protocol.
Efforts are underway, though, to come up with better methodology using a combination of remote cameras and scent-detection dogs. In a pilot project, Nelson said dogs were trained to detect ferrets at the Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center north of Fort Collins. Testing, taking place at the black-footed ferret population near Meeteetse, is promising.
Once a dog locates a prairie dog burrow inhabited by ferrets, remote cameras are then set up to photograph them when they emerge from the burrow.
“We found that 67 percent of burrows identified by the dogs fell within 250 meters of a known ferret location,” Nelson said. “And 44 percent were within 100 meters of a ferret.”
While such a percentage might seem on the low side, that success is high compared to the imperfections of the spotlighting technique.
“With spotlighting, it is a case of having the ferret come above ground and look at the biologist with the spotlight at just the right moment,” Nelson said. “It is almost serendipitous that ferrets are even spotted.”
During the Shirley Basin surveys this year, whenever the emerald green eye shine of a ferret was spotted, the crew went into action to capture the ferret to collect additional scientific data. Box traps were set out at the location and biologists checked the trap every hour.
Once a ferret was caught, they radioed Nelson at the mobile anesthesia trailer so she could prepare for the ferret’s arrival. Once in the heated trailer, the ferret was anesthetized so that measurements could be taken and the animal could be vaccinated against plague.
“We worked very fast in that process,” Nelson said. “We never held the animal more than 15 minutes and then returned it directly back to the same hole where it was captured.”
While counts and research continues, the good news is that the Shirley Basin black-footed ferrets persist and their numbers are trending upwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.