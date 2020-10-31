Game and Fish collecting CWD samples from target areas
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department needs help from hunters in collecting chronic wasting disease samples from adult mule deer in target areas on the Goshen Rim and Sheep Mountain, according to a news release. Targeted hunt areas are 15, 61 and 74-77. Hunters can submit samples at check stations, the Laramie Region office, several meat processors and taxidermists, and drop boxes. Surveillance goals including monitoring the prevalence of the disease to understand impacts herds and evaluate management actions. Call the Laramie office at 745-4046 for more information.
State parks accepting public comment on fee proposal
The Wyoming Division of State Parks is accepting public comment through Nov. 14 on proposed fee increases that could go into effect Jan. 1. Under the proposal, residents would see a $1 increase in day-use fees and a $1 increase in camping fees compared to current peak-season rates. Non-residents would see a $3 increase in day-use fees and $4 increase in camping fee. Annual day-use permits would increase by $8 for residents and $26 for non-residents. Annual camping permits would increase by $30. Under the proposed fee structure, there would be year-round pricing only and no seasonal rates. Comments can be submitted at rules.wyo.gov or by email to state.parks.parks@wyo.gov. Currently, fees collected from visitors do not fully fund park operations, according to a news release, and parks also rely on general funding, grants, motor boat gas taxes and donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.