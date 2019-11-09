Park fees waived for veteransAll day on Monday, which is Veteran’s Day, military veterans can enter any Wyoming state park or historic site for free. The entrance fee waiver is part of the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails “Parks for Patriots” program. Park fees besides the entrance fee are still in effect, such as those for overnight camping. Call (307) 777-6323 for more information.
Meetings set to discuss proposed regulation changesThe Wyoming Game and Fish Department is leading a series of public meetings to gather input on black bear hunting seasons, regulations about firearm cartridges and archery equipment and collecting shed antlers and horns. A Laramie meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie Region office, 1212 S. Adams St. Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. Dec. 16. Comments can be submitted online or by mail. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov for more information.
Izaak Walton League to meetThe Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Christina Barrineau, a habitat biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, is scheduled to talk about efforts to restore Crow Creek in Cheyenne. A revival project is set to start next year. Call club president George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
Gobble Wobble to benefit track teamThe Gobble Wobble 5k, now in its 23rd year, is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 23 at Laramie High School, 1710 Boulder Dr. Registration is open from 8-8:50 a.m. and the cost is $20. Proceeds from the race will benefit the LHS cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track teams and be used for travel, uniforms and equipment for the team. Funds also support athlete expenses, such as running shoes. The race course will take runners and walkers through neighborhoods east of the school, and participants will receive a T-shirt, door prizes, snacks and awards, with a special award for anyone who beats the turkey. Go to www.raceentry.com for more information or to register.
Skatepark expansion receives matching fundsThe Wyoming Community Foundation has offered to match $4,000 in new donations to Friends of Laramie Skatepark for its expansion project. The organization is hoping to raise another $7,000, in addition to the matched funds, in the next month to reach its 2019 goal of $25,000. Donations can be made via Paypal by visiting skatelaramie.weebly.com. The skatepark, which is located at the southwest corner of LaBonte Park, is in the midst of a long-term expansion project that will include more areas for both beginners and experts.
Forest Service to begin pile burningThe U.S. Forest Service is planning to begin annual slash pile burning on the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests, now that enough snow has fallen and cold weather has set in. Hundreds of piles are located on the forests, usually a result of fuels reduction projects. The public may see smoke in coming months, and questions should be directed to local district offices, according to a news release. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
