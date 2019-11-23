Gobble Wobble to benefit track teamThe Gobble Wobble 5k, now in its 23rd year, is scheduled for 9 a.m. today at Laramie High School, 1710 Boulder Dr. Registration is open from 8-8:50 a.m. and the cost is $20. Proceeds from the race will benefit the LHS cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track teams and be used for travel, uniforms and equipment for the team. Funds also support athlete expenses, such as running shoes. The race course will take runners and walkers through neighborhoods east of the school, and participants will receive a T-shirt, door prizes, snacks and awards, with a special award for anyone who beats the turkey. Go to www.raceentry.com for more information or to register.
New 5k supports local familyThe Run for Rowan 5k, a new event this year, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. today at Snowy Range Academy, 4037 Grand Ave. Registration is $20, and online registration by 5 p.m. Nov. 19 includes a T-shirt designed by an SRA student. The course will take runners and walkers along trails on the open space north of the school, and participants should bring their own water. Proceeds from the race will benefit the family of Rowan Shea, an SRA sixth-grader who is currently undergoing cancer treatment. Go to snowyrangeacademy.org for more information or to register.
CWD meeting set for LaramieThe Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking public comment on its revised chronic wasting disease management plan. A Laramie meeting is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Laramie Region office, 1212 S. Adams St. The revised plan includes input from the public as well as a Game and Fish-appointed CWD working group. The plan will be online Dec. 2-Jan. 15 for public review and comment, and the Laramie meeting will be recorded and posted online. Meetings are also set for Pinedale, Worland, Casper and Sheridan. The final plan will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission for review and approval next spring. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov/get-involved/cwd-working-group for more information.
Skatepark expansion receives matching fundsThe Wyoming Community Foundation has offered to match $4,000 in new donations to Friends of Laramie Skatepark for its expansion project. The organization is hoping to raise another $7,000, in addition to the matched funds, in the next month to reach its 2019 goal of $25,000. Donations can be made via Paypal by visiting skatelaramie.weebly.com. The skatepark, which is located at the southwest corner of LaBonte Park, is in the midst of a long-term expansion project that will include more areas for both beginners and experts.
Christmas tree permits now availablePermits to cut Christmas trees on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests are now available at multiple locations. Permits are $10 and allow for the cutting of one tree on the national forest, with a limit of five per household and for personal use. The permit must be around the base of the tree when leaving the cutting area. Through the Every Kid Outdoors program, fourth-graders can receive a free permit by showing their pass at a district office. Areas that are off-limits to tree cutting include wilderness areas, the Pole Mountain Unit, Snowy Range Scenic Byway, Snowy Range Ski Area and along Wyoming Highway 230. Trees may not be cut within 100 feet of roads or 200 feet of developed areas. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.