CWD meeting set for LaramieThe Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking public comment on its revised chronic wasting disease management plan. A Laramie meeting is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Laramie Region office, 1212 S. Adams St. The revised plan includes input from the public as well as a Game and Fish-appointed CWD working group. The plan will be online Dec. 2-Jan. 15 for public review and comment, and the Laramie meeting will be recorded and posted online. Meetings are also set for Pinedale, Worland, Casper and Sheridan. The final plan will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission for review and approval next spring. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov/get-involved/cwd-working-group for more information.
Skatepark expansion receives matching fundsThe Wyoming Community Foundation has offered to match $4,000 in new donations to Friends of Laramie Skatepark for its expansion project. If the organization raises $10,000 by Dec. 15, matching an amount recently awarded by the Tony Hawk Foundation, members have promised to clear the 12,000-square-foot park of snow. Donations can be made via Paypal by visiting skatelaramie.weebly.com. The skatepark, which is located at the southwest corner of LaBonte Park, is in the midst of a long-term expansion project that will include an additional 4,500 square feet of riding terrain and updated lighting.
Christmas tree permits now availablePermits to cut Christmas trees on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests are now available at multiple locations. Permits are $10 and allow for the cutting of one tree on the national forest, with a limit of five per household and for personal use. The permit must be around the base of the tree when leaving the cutting area. Through the Every Kid Outdoors program, fourth-graders can receive a free permit by showing their pass at a district office. Areas that are off-limits to tree cutting include wilderness areas, the Pole Mountain Unit, Snowy Range Scenic Byway, Snowy Range Ski Area and along Wyoming Highway 230. Trees may not be cut within 100 feet of roads or 200 feet of developed areas. Contact 745-2300 for more information.
