Izaak Walton League to meetThe Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Christina Barrineau, a habitat biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, is scheduled to talk about efforts to restore Crow Creek in Cheyenne. A revival project is set to start next year. Call club president George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
Skatepark expansion receives matching fundsThe Wyoming Community Foundation has offered to match $4,000 in new donations to Friends of Laramie Skatepark for its expansion project. The organization is hoping to raise another $7,000, in addition to the matched funds, in the next month to reach its 2019 goal of $25,000. Donations can be made via Paypal by visiting skatelaramie.weebly.com. The skatepark, which is located at the southwest corner of LaBonte Park, is in the midst of a long-term expansion project that will include more areas for both beginners and experts.
Christmas tree permits now availablePermits to cut Christmas trees on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests are now available at multiple locations. Permits are $10 and allow for the cutting of one tree on the national forest, with a limit of five per household and for personal use. The permit must be around the base of the tree when leaving the cutting area. Through the Every Kid Outdoors program, fourth-graders can receive a free permit by showing their pass at a district office. Areas that are off-limits to tree cutting include wilderness areas, the Pole Mountain Unit, Snowy Range Scenic Byway, Snowy Range Ski Area and along Wyoming Highway 230. Trees may not be cut within 100 feet of roads or 200 feet of developed areas. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
