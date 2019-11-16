The snow is flying and Laramie residents have already experienced winter-like temperatures. That means it’s time to dust off the skis, dig out the snowshoes and locate those ski goggles. Or, if getting out in the cold is not your cup of tea, there are indoor sports with pickleball, swimming and walking the track at the Laramie Recreation Center or ice skating at the Laramie Ice and Event Center.
If you’re age 50 or older, consider putting a little focus in your workouts this winter. Instead of “just doing it,” put a goal out there to compete in the Wyoming Winter Senior Olympics.
The special treat this year is that the winter event is coming to Laramie for the first time. The Wyoming Winter Senior Olympics made their debut in 2008 and, for all but three of those years since then, it was hosted by the town of Pinedale. For two years it was held in Cody and one year the winter games were canceled.
Laramie resident Larry Foianini, a member of the Wyoming Senior Olympics Board of Directors, said the Pinedale event directors needed a break from hosting after holding it for so many years.
“I got a call, asking if Laramie would host this year to give the Pinedale crew a break,” Foianini said. “I jumped at the chance because I really want to show off all that Laramie has to offer for winter facilities and opportunities.”
Foianini brought up the idea with fellow WSO board member, Georgia Carmin, and, together, they decided to make it happen.
“I knew we had a lot of people here who would help out,” Foianini said. “I submitted a proposal to the state board and, since they had no other proposals, I knew we had the games.”
Preparations are well underway and registration is now open. Community members have stepped up to become sport commissioners for all of the various sports and venues.
The Wyoming Winter Senior Olympics will be held Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, with registration closing January 25, 2020.
While there are over two months before then, now is the time for competitors to check out the list of sports and make training plans. There’s something for everyone with 10 different sports and a total of 21 events in addition to a swim meet with 22 events.
All competitors must be at least 50 years old as of Dec. 31, 2020. There are 10 age brackets at 5-year increments up to age 95 and over. Medals are awarded to the first three finishers in each event for each age bracket. All participants compete in the age bracket based on their age on Dec. 31, 2020 even if they have not reached that age at the time of the winter competition. Age for the doubles pickleball competition is determined by the age of the youngest partner.
Entry, regardless of the number of events, is $55. That also includes the Friday evening banquet to be held at the Train Depot.
Downhill skiing races take place on Thursday and Friday afternoons at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area with both slalom and giant slalom events. Racers must purchase a lift ticket at the reduced price of $25. Those age 70 and over ski free, as is always true at the ski area.
All Nordic classic and freestyle ski races will be put on by members of the Medicine Bow Nordic Association, and will be based out of the Tie City Trailhead at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. That is also the location for the biathlon event, held on Saturday, Feb. 8.
That unique event, which involves cross-country skiing and shooting, is being headed by Rebecca Walsh, owner of Laramie Basecamp. Instead of the typical .22 caliber rifles commonly used with this sport, competitors will shoot with laser rifles, provided by Laramie Basecamp. The range will open an hour before the race so competitors can get familiarized and test out the guns.
“Each participant will ski a loop around the campground loop, then stop at the range to shoot five shots in the prone position,” Walsh said. “Then they ski another loop, shoot a second time, and then ski one more loop. They must ski a short penalty loop for each missed shot so that the winners are those who end up with the fastest total time.”
Another unusual event is the fat bike race. The race, hosted by Dewey Gallegos of the Laramie Pedal House, will include both 5 km and a 10 km distance options. As with the snowshoe races, the fat bike event will be held at the Happy Jack Trailhead.
For a full list of events and registration information, go to the Wyoming Senior Olympics website (www.wyseniorolympics.com).
