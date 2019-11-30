The project came up unexpectedly. In my work as a wildlife biologist and ecologist surveys are often time-sensitive and this project, coming a week before Thanksgiving, was pushing the timing window. It required some plant identification at a time when flowers are long gone. Still, if I could identify the dominant plants I had a chance of collecting the needed data.
Alas, the project was near Cody. Driving from nearly one corner of our lovely state, diagonally to the other corner, is quite a haul. The 360 miles would take about six hours, and then I’d turn around to do it all over again. It would take considerably longer to get there and back than to do the actual work. The client needed it done, though, and couldn’t wait until spring.
As the owner and sole employee of my environmental consulting company, I can attest that there is a fine line between self-employment and self-unemployment. In spite of that I told them I was fine if they had someone closer who could do the work. A part of me hoped that would happen but, instead, I got a Notice to Proceed.
I realized my weather window was narrow and required getting out right away to beat the upcoming big storm. I left Laramie last Saturday just after sunrise; I expected an uneventful drive.
Initially roads had just icy patches; nothing to worry about. That was a preamble as I continued north. Winds picked up drastically as I turned north at Medicine Bow, or as I sometimes call it, Medicine Blow.
Within 10 miles, the highway went from somewhat icy to a pure ice rink. Winds gusted over 50 mph with a temperature of just 16 degrees; blowing snow limited visibility. It was the exact conditions I hoped to avoid as the gale pushed my car sideways, across the ice. It was a white-knuckled drive.
Luckily, conditions eased after another 20 miles. It remained breezy but roads cleared and became snow-free as I passed through Casper. Of course, the wind remained strong.
It was fine until I passed the little town of Moneta where I drove into a cloud. Visibility dropped to just a few hundred feet in the dense fog. On the plus side, the wind died down.
I turned north at Shoshoni but never even caught a glimpse of Boysen Reservoir all the way to the dam. Trees, shrubs and grasses were white, covered in rime as I headed into Wind River Canyon.
The fog dissipated after about 20 miles but then I had an unexpected delay. I joined a long line of vehicles stopped on the highway. Apparently highway crews were clearing rock slide debris. They’d work for 30 minutes while traffic stopped. Then the heavy equipment moved aside so traffic could pass. I was lucky my wait was only 20 minutes.
The rest of my drive was clear with dry roads as the wind picked up again near Cody. Thankfully, the ground was snow-free and, as I had hoped, vegetation was still intact and reasonably identifiable.
After spending only about three hours collecting the necessary data on the project site, I headed for home. This time, though, I treated myself to two stops.
First, I took a timeout in Meeteetse at one of my favorite shops in all of Wyoming: the Meeteese Chocolatier. The exquisite truffles made by the owner, a rodeo cowboy turned chocolatier, are a real treat. Another treat is the delightful banter from the clerk. Her dry wit always makes me laugh. We had an enjoyable chat mostly about our mutual weakness for chocolate.
As I continued down the highway, slowly nibbling a chocolate truffle, my next stop was about 50 miles ahead: Thermopolis. It was getting late so, instead of plugging it on home and driving across icy Shirley Basin in the dark, I opted to spend the night in one of my favorite Wyoming towns.
I was too late to enjoy a soak in the State Bath House so I opted, instead, for a nice meal at the One Eyed Buffalo Brewing Company where the wait staff were especially friendly; Wyoming friendly.
I opted to wait for the hot springs soak until the next morning. As an early riser, I started my day amid the steam of the motel’s hot spring pool. At 6 a.m., it was a mere 18 degrees outside. Steam surrounded me as I looked up at the stars. Best of all, I had the pool to myself. The 100 degree water was the best way to start my day.
While the roads going up weren’t quite as clear as I expected, there’s nothing like a hot soak and a bit of chocolate to make the most of a long drive.
