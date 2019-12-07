It’s a good thing they’re cute. I refer to puppies, of course. Dobby is my black tri Australian shepherd. Now at nearly 5 months old, he oscillates from puppy cuteness to devilish terrorist. He weighed just 15 pounds when I first brought him home in early October. He is more than twice that now and, judging by the size of his paws, still has plenty of growing ahead. Best guess is he’ll be about 50 pounds when full grown.
He has me clearly wrapped around those oversized paws but that’s not to say he’s always in my good favor. We no longer have wastebaskets sitting on the floor but, instead, have them all at inappropriate locations: atop kitchen counters, bathroom sinks and bedroom dressers. Any trash receptacle left on the floor gets mysteriously overturned, their contents strewn about.
We have a “toy corner” in the living room where we kept all of Muggle’s toys in a basket. Muggle was my previous Australian shepherd who was my best pal for over 15 years. I said my final good-bye to him in early September.
Dobby discovered the basket early on. He’d adorably pick out a toy and trot around the room with his prize. After a couple weeks Mr. Hyde appeared, and he decided the basket itself was a better toy. We discovered shredded basket bits littering the floor.
I laugh at the descriptions on bags of dog food: chicken and brown rice recipe, salmon with rice formula, beef with delicious gravy. The list goes on. For Dobby, his favorite flavor is simple: poop. He is drawn to it like a magnet during all our prairie walks. He favorite are old bits left by pronghorn antelope; but he’s not picky. A friend, whose dog is similarly attracted to eating such disgusting fare, said rabbit doo-doo is her pup’s favorite hors d’oeuvre. Another told me droppings in the cat’s litter box are a special attraction her dog can’t resist. My hope is that Dobby quickly outgrows this attraction. It is, without a doubt, his least-endearing behavior.
His attraction to the cat is also a persistent problem. Sprocket is a feisty and often aloof feline. As a kitten he was found on the prairie – likely dumped there by some heartless owner. Now, at four years old, he enjoys lounging in sunbeams during the day and begging for wet food in the evening. When Muggle left us, Sprocket wandered around, loudly mewing, as if trying to locate his best friend. I wasn’t the only one missing Muggle.
I hoped Dobby would allay this loneliness and, I believe that is the case – for better or worse. Sprocket certainly gets Dobby’s attention. If it were a few bouts of licking and playful frolicking, all would be good. But Dobby can’t leave it at that level. He gets physical and, since he now is about double the cat’s size, it’s an unfair bout. Dobby is relentless until I enforce a puppy time-out, via the backdoor.
Dobby is a handful when he gets in one of his puppy frenzies. On the other hand, it is wonderful to have a companion, once again, on my prairie walks. Dobby delights in meeting other humans and friendly dogs. If the owners allow, and their dog is into ardent puppy play, we let them wrestle, chase and roll in the snow. Dobby’s favorite outing is meeting other dogs and getting to play.
That desire to meet dogs is thanks, at least in part, to his participation at the puppy playtime at Rockin’E Dog Training and Consulting. We are signed up for obedience training in January, the soonest we could get in. Until then, we join a puppy obedience class during their playtime break. While lasting only about 10 to 15 minutes, it is worth the trip. A few other pups come in just for the opportunity, so there are a dozen puppies dashing about. It is puppy mayhem.
When we arrive and wait for play time, I watch the obedience class in session. I am jealous. The dogs sit, lie down and stay on command. It is impressive.
I am making headway with Dobby, though. He can give me a high-five; he sits like a champ and comes when told. The exception, alas, is if he has found a particularly tasty pile of poo. He won’t tear himself away from such a delicacy no matter how much I plead for him to come.
Dobby is a “work in progress.” After saying good-bye to an elderly dog whose fastest pace was a slow mosey, Dobby is a sharp contrast; he is all furry energy. He’s funny and exhausting at the same time but, I have to say, he is worth the effort. Stay tuned as we continue our journey together.
