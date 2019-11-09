The high temperature for Laramie on October 30 was 10 degrees. That night the thermometer dropped to 16 below zero. For comparison, the historic average for that day is a high of 50 degrees and a low of 24 degrees.
Don Day, Jr., president and meteorologist with DayWeather, Inc., based in Cheyenne, said such cold weather is likely going to return later this month and into December. From a weather perspective, he sees the winter as being in two parts: first from fall through the New Year, and the second half from then until March into spring.
“It’s too soon to know what will happen in the second half of the winter,” Day said. “But we have a good idea of how the weather will play out for the first half.”
While Day acknowledges the merit in computer modeling, sometimes he goes “old school” to check out weather forces. He keeps a keen eye on what is going on out in the Pacific Ocean.
“We are really at the mercy of what is occurring in the Pacific Ocean,” Day said. “Subtle changes in water temperature can really make a difference on our weather.”
Right now, Day explains, there is a body of water from western British Columbia, into the Gulf of Alaska and then up toward the Bering Sea where water temperatures are slightly above normal.
“This is not water you’d want to jump into,” Day said. “It’s still very cold but, relative to average, it’s a warmer pocket of water. We’ve seen this before in years where we’ve had cold fall and winter seasons.”
Seeing warmer water to the north seems counterintuitive that it results in colder temperatures here in Wyoming. Day said when the water is warmer it causes a high pressure area to build in the Gulf of Alaska. When there’s high pressure there, the tendency is for the lower 48 to be colder.
High pressure is associated with sinking air, and low pressure is associated with rising air. With the high pressure in the Gulf of Alaska, the warmer air sinks and displaces the colder air. That colder air needs to go somewhere, and it pushes south.
Last week when it was only 10 degrees in Laramie, Anchorage had a high of 52 degrees. Their low that night was a balmy 41 degrees, while we were minus 24.
Day said warmer water in the Gulf of Alaska will persist for at least another couple months. That means it will likely be colder than normal for the second half of November into the New Year. Also expect more episodes of colder and wintery weather from the second half of November into early December.
What happens to the weather after the New Year is still up for grabs. Day said a cold autumn does not necessarily mean we’ll see a cold winter. He is keeping an eye on the water temperature in the Pacific Ocean primarily around the Equator.
If the water temperature there warms up, that brings an El Nino; if it gets colder, it brings a La Nina. Right now, the water temperatures are normal, neither high nor low; what Day jokingly refers to as being “La Nada.”
In a nutshell, according to Day, El Nino is good; La Nina is bad.
“Generally, El Nino favors above normal precipitation in late winter and spring,” Day said. “El Nino is usually a wetter pattern for Wyoming. It can make the start of winter warmer and drier, but late winter and spring are wetter, as we saw last year.”
The opposite is true for La Nina. Those winters tend to be drier, warmer and windier. La Nina can bring big snows to Wyoming’s western mountains and into the Pacific Northwest, but dry and windy conditions east of the Continental Divide. A prolonged La Nina can play a big role on drought in Wyoming, as we saw from 1999 to 2002 and again in 2012.
While October also saw temperatures well above normal in the first half of the month, that blast near the end was particularly harsh. Those frigid temperatures made October 2019 the coldest since 2009. For now, the best advice is to keep the down parka handy; nippy temperatures are likely around mid-month, although it’s hard to say just how cold it might get. As for the second half of the winter starting after the New Year, only time will tell how that plays out; keep an eye on the Pacific Ocean.
