The desk chair twirls. Sprocket, my four-year-old cat, is not amused. Or maybe he is; it’s hard to tell. Dobby, my new Australian shepherd puppy, enjoys the game. Sitting on the floor, he paws the chair, it spins, and the kitty, sitting in the chair, whirls around. Each time the cat comes around he swats a well-clawed paw at the puppy. Dobby is aware of the danger, I think, but persists in playing the game. He prances back and forth, mostly avoiding the claws, yipping with delight. It is his favorite puppy amusement.
Then there is the shovel-the-snow game. I push the snow, Dobby attacks the shovel. He growls and bites, doing his best to protect me from this dastardly device. It certainly makes shoveling more interesting, even though it takes twice as long. I found that if I move fast, Dobby doesn’t have time to actually bite the shovel; he just lunges and flits in and out. Then, in total puppy insanity, he sprints around the yard, doing laps just for the heck of it.
Meet Dobby, my new best pal. He’s a three-month-old black tri Aussie. His black face has a white stripe down the middle and he has copper-colored spots above each eye. These pointy eyebrows give him a mischievous look.
I had to say a final good-bye to my beloved Muggle, a blue merle Aussie, about a month ago. He was my best pal for over 15 years. It was wonderful hearing from others who understood the pain of saying good-bye to a furry friend.
It took only about a day for me to realize I needed a new dog. There’s a temptation to go dog-free for a while. Dogs are time-consuming and an added hassle when wanting to travel.
I missed having a dog by my side, though, so started looking right away. As a friend told me, the only good thing about having to say good-bye to a beloved pet is getting to say hello to the next one.
Opportunity knocked when I found out about a litter of Aussie pups just waiting for their forever homes. I figured it couldn’t hurt to at least look at the puppy photographs. Immediately one of the photos caught my eye; it was those devilish eyebrows that did me in.
After waiting to bring him home following some planned travel, Dobby joined our household a couple weeks ago.
Luckily, puppies are cute or it would be hard to put up with their naughtiness. First there are the trials of housebreaking, which Dobby has nearly completed.
Then there is the chewing with those sharp little puppy teeth. The back of my hands look like pincushions where Dobby has drawn blood. Nothing is safe, from the house plants to the shoes, pillows, books and scarves; pulling over the coat tree is one of his specialties.
Dobby is terribly busy when he gets in his frantic play mode. Initially, his favorite toy was his water dish – whether it had water in it or not. After mopping the kitchen floor a few times, I gave the dish to Dobby as an official toy and got a water tower. It looks like a pet water cooler and, when filled, weighs enough to keep Dobby from trotting off with it – so far.
His favorite moving toy is Sprocket, the first cat he’s ever seen. He was fascinated from the start. Initially, Sprocket was much less enthused and eyed the puppy with total disdain. Now I think he enjoys the attention.
Dobby is learning to walk on a leash. The wide world is filled with wonder. Big noisy trucks, especially the ones picking up trash, frighten him. He danced and leapt with joy when seeing snow for the first time. He met the neighborhood dogs and joined in their play, following the big dogs back and forth. He looked like a little kid just wanting a chance to play with the big boys.
He can fetch but is not quite sure about giving the ball back to me. He can sit like a champ, and is surprisingly good about coming when called.
Dobby is both a delight and a terror. I forgot puppies are such high maintenance and require constant vigilance; the last time I did this was 15 years ago. Still, having this high energy guy around is already well worth the effort. I look forward to having him join me in future adventures. Let the fun begin.
