I pause and gaze across the wide valley. The far hillside in the Medicine Bow National Forest is a mix of green, brown and black. At first it looks like clouds are casting shadows across the landscape, but I realize there are no clouds; the sky is stunningly clear blue. Those aren’t shadows but, instead, are spans of blackened trees.
I’m on the Medicine Bow Rail Trail, starting out from the south end at the Pelton Creek Trailhead. The trailhead is within the burn footprint but, luckily, was untouched by fire. The recent timber treatment – logging – in the vicinity likely had something to do with it being spared.
I initially set out on the trail via snowbike — my heavy bicycle with the 4-inch wide beefy tires. I got about 400 yards before realizing the error in my mode selection. Instead of floating atop the snow surface, the crust gave way and I quickly bogged down, nearly doing a face plant when my front tire came to an abrupt halt.
Dobby, my young Australian shepherd, and I returned to my truck where I swapped bike gear for cross-country skis. I walked the section of dry trail this time and then put the skis on when the snow was deep enough. Dobby was delighted, no matter my mode. He dashed all about, sniffing in the snow and grabbing the occasional stick to toss into the air and chase. He was in his element.
The snow on the Rail Trail is only about 5 inches deep, but with drifts up to about 18 inches. The crust has a softer covering from recent snowfall and, unlike trying to plow through it on the snowbike, is perfect for skiing.
The Mullen Fire is not evident abutting the Rail Trail in this area. The pine trees lining the edge of the trail are green.
I pause repeatedly to gaze to the north where, due to recent logging operations, the vista is open, allowing a wide panoramic view.
I note Pelton Creek meandering along the valley bottom. Due to the late season, it is no longer green, but is mostly a dead-grass brown with patches of white snow. Here and there it is blackened where the fire crossed.
The vista to the north, as the hillsides rise and fall with undulations in the terrain, is startling. There are still green stands of pine, but such color gives way to brown trees still holding their dead needles. Then there’s the black. These areas, where the fire likely burned with the highest intensity, are stark.
Later in the day I give such areas closer inspection. The soil is black, the fallen logs are black, and the remaining standing tree skeletons are black. The only other color is the white snow, making a glaring contrast.
It is this mosaic that characterizes wildfires. One stand of trees goes up in smoke, while the next draw is green and unchanged.
Ever since the Gramm Fire in 2003, I’ve been inspecting fire burn areas, especially those crossing the Medicine Bow Rail Trail. The Squirrel Creek Fire crossed the Rail Trail in 2012 between the Lincoln Gulch and Lake Owen trailheads. It burned 11,000 acres.
Next came the Lake Owen Fire in 2014, scorching 450 acres near Lake Owen, and going north towards the Dry Park trailhead.
The “big one” was in 2018 when the Badger Creek Fire crossed the trail south of Highway 230, burning 21,310 acres; it seemed huge at the time.
I biked along the Rail Trail the day after the Mullen Fire was first reported in the Savage Run Wilderness Area on September 17. I didn’t think much of it since the fire was miles away, and I figured it’d be out in a few days.
As we all know, that wasn’t the case. It was a perfect storm with the fire starting in heavy timber on steep terrain in wilderness area, making access difficult. Then the wind kicked up, coming in from the west and the north. Fire prefers running uphill, and it had plenty of that coming out of Savage Run and also in the adjacent Platte River Wilderness Area.
Deadfall from the pine beetle blight certainly was a factor, contributing to the high fuel available to allow the fire to spread. And spread it did with the addition of dry conditions and nary a drop of rain to squelch it.
The definition of “big fire” has an entirely different meaning now. The total acreage for the Mullen Fire is 176,979 acres. It burned more than eight times the acreage of the Badger Creek Fire.
As with all the other burn scars crossing the Rail Trail, I’ll keep an eye on this one, too, noting the changes as Mother Nature rebounds. It’s hard to look at now, for sure, but by spring the regrowth will start as the forest evolution continues.
