I lifted my mountain bike, put the main bar atop my shoulder, and lugged it across the scree field. I teetered from one rock to another, thankful for my balancing abilities. Once back on solid ground, I located the trail, hoped on my bike and continued to the lake ahead.
As I lounged and enjoyed the view while munching a snack, three backpackers stopped to chat. In talking to them I realized I made a wrong turn some miles back. The lake I was ogling was not the one I planned to visit. I sheepishly admitted my error.
It was the late-1990s, well before civilian use of GPS receivers, mapping software or cell phones. All I had was a paper map and a compass to keep me on track. In those days, making a wrong turn was common and getting “temporarily displaced” was par for the course. When such happened to me, the key was to avoid panicking, get out the topographic map, and refigure my location.
In this case, going to the wrong lake worked out since I just stayed on the path past the lake, took another fork in the trail and eventually got to the lake I intended to visit all along. I just took the scenic route — over the obnoxious scree field.
Such was the process 20 years ago when I tested out routes and gathered information for my book “Mountain Biking Wyoming.” That book was published by Falcon Press in 1999.
Last week I talked to Cheyenne resident Jerimiah Rieman about his new book “Wyoming Singletrack.” It is out by Fixed Pin Publishing this month. I gladly recommend his book for those looking for mountain biking routes across the state. Routes in my book still exist but mountain biking has greatly evolved in these intervening 20 years; his book is much more up to date and also has stunning eye-catching photography.
I asked Rieman if he had any misadventures while exploring the many routes in his book. I was curious if he ever made a wrong turn and, like me, ended up at the wrong lake.
He told me he had electronic maps for nearly all of the routes in his book. He just used an app on his smart phone to keep him on track and never made a wrong turn. The worst experience he had was on the Cliff Creek Falls route west of Bonderant. He discovered a section had recently been wiped out by a landslide and spent considerable time and effort picking his way through the debris.
I remember riding that trail for my book. I dubbed it “the best ride ever” and am thankful I didn’t encounter a landslide. I recall it as a hoot of a ride.
When I did my book, mountain biking was in its infancy. Mostly I pedaled along hiking trails and two-track roads. Trail systems at that time were developed for cross-country skiing; mountain bike-specific trail systems weren’t even a thing yet.
To come up with the routes in my book, I got out the maps, looked for hiking trails and Forest Roads to get me from Point A to Point B — and then tried it out. I talked with local adventurers across the state for route ideas and suggestions.
Rieman told me his favorite route in southeast Wyoming is the Rock Creek Trail, on the north end of the Snowy Range. I told him I kept that out of my book, deeming it was an ideal hiking trail but too dangerous on a mountain bike. In some sections along the trail, one inadvertent tweak of the handlebars and a rider could go aerial, crashing down into the creek far below. I opted against recommending it for bicycle travel but, from what I hear now, it is quite popular for advanced riders. I still deem it too dangerous at my rather timid mountain biking skill level; I’m pretty sure I’d end up in a heap at the bottom of the canyon or would end up hiking most of it, pushing my bike instead.
Mountain bikes have also evolved. When doing my book, I pedaled a hard-tail bike, meaning it had front shocks but nothing on the back. At that time full-suspension bikes were quite heavy and also out of my price range.
The options available for those getting a new bike are nearly mind-boggling compared to 20 years ago. When fat bikes, with the huge tires, first appeared about nine years ago, it was a massive change that allowed cycling on into the winter.
I could go on and on with mountain bike tales from “back when.” Bikes are much fancier now, with an amazing assortment of options. Routes abound including many trail systems specifically geared to mountain bikes.
Still, it’s fun to have adventures and misadventures — even when it means ending up at the wrong lake.
