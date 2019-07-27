The oldest mountain bike race in Wyoming is set to continue this weekend with a new name and a new director.
The Laramie Range Epic, formerly the Laramie Enduro, is scheduled for today on the trails around Happy Jack and Vedauwoo on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest.
About 360 riders from around the country will test their fitness on a 31-mile loop, with the choice of either one or two laps.
The course will take riders from a starting line along Headquarters Road. They’ll travel almost as far east as Turtle Rock and as far west as Tie City, descending the infamous Death Crotch trail just before the finish.
The fastest racers will finish in about five hours, while organizers allow participants the whole day to finish.
Race Director Dewey Gallegos said most of the course is on a singletrack trail, and most of it is smooth riding.
“There are some sections I would consider black and red, which are pretty technical and pretty hairy, as you would expect in any mountain bike race,” he said.
Trails rated red or black are considered the most technically difficult.
Gallegos, who also owns the Pedal House bike shop, took over as race director this year, but he’s been a longtime member of the Enduro organization.
“I’ve always been a volunteer,” he said. “I was there at the very, very first one as a sweep rider.”
For the past several years, Gallegos has volunteered as the trail steward, working with the U.S. Forest Service to make sure trails are ready for race day. This year, he took on more responsibility as race director.
“To be honest with you, I really enjoy it,” he said. “It’s more fun that I thought.”
The Laramie Range Enduro got its start in 1998 as a mountain bike race that started and ended in downtown Laramie, with a police escort ushering riders to the edge of town for a 1,300-foot climb to the national forest.
Later, it became the Laramie Enduro, a 70-mile race totally on national forest lands. Then, the race became the Laramie Enduro Epic, and this year, was renamed the Laramie Range Epic.
Gallegos said returning the reference to the Laramie Range was a tribute to the race’s roots.
In the mountain bike world, enduro racing used to refer to endurance races. Now, the term refers to races where only the downhill portions are timed.
“The name shifted from ‘enduro’ to ‘epic’ to mean a cross-country endurance race,” Gallegos said.
The course was adjusted from one 70-mile loop to one or two 30-mile loops in 2017. The change allows riders to spend more time on trails and less time riding on Forest Service roads and crossing highways.
Through each iteration, the Laramie Range Epic has maintained a loyal following, drawing hundreds of riders from across the country. Gallegos said this year’s 360 riders are on the low side because the race is the same weekend as the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships in Winter Park, Colorado.
“People love this race,” he said.
As part of its mission, the Laramie Range Epic gives from its proceeds to support cycling programs in Laramie. Specifically, proceeds have supported youth cycling and women’s cycling programs in recent years. Board members also work with the Forest Service to maintain and clean trails.
Gallegos said he hopes to increase the presence of the race in Laramie itself. This year, participants were invited to downtown Laramie to pick up race materials Friday evening. He plans to move the race’s after-party downtown in the future.
“We’re planning on making it a bigger event for downtown Laramie,” he said.
And as trail development on the Pilot Hill parcel gets underway in coming years, allowing trail access from town, Gallegos envisions a race that returns to its roots.
“We want to definitely look at starting in town again, and go back to tradition,” he said.
