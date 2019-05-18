Motocross racing is set to return to Laramie this weekend as the Laramie Dirt Riders host a race sanctioned by Tri-State Dirt Riders and the High Plains Motocross Association.
Racing is set to run from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the motocross track that sits several miles north of town on Wyoming Highway 30.
The event includes classes for motorcycle riders of all ages and abilities, said club secretary Bethany Ingle.
“We do everything from small bikes to quad riders for this race,” she said.
About 100 competitors are expected to come from across Wyoming as well as Colorado, Nebraska, Utah and Montana. Including families and spectators, several hundred people will make the track their home-base this weekend.
A practice session is set for Saturday, with competitors expected to start arriving by 7 a.m. Sunday to get ready to race. The event is open to the public, and admission is $10. Children 5 and younger are free.
“It’s a whole-weekend thing,” Ingle said.
High Plains Motocross Association is based in Wyoming and hosts 17 races around the state, plus Nebraska, from May-September. Tri-State Dirt Riders draws participants from Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska and hosts 19 races. Some races, like Laramie’s, are sanctioned by both organizations.
Ingle said her family got involved with motocross racing about 11 years ago, when her kids wanted to ride dirt bikes. When they went shopping for bikes, she noticed a flyer for area races and they gave it a try.
“We’ve been hooked ever since,” she said. “It’s been great.”
Laramie Dirt Riders manages the local motocross track, which is open for those who purchase an annual membership. Membership forms are available at TNT Motorsports, 2061 Snowy Range Rd., and Frontier Cycles, 2434 Grand.
