Summer 2019 Program Guide: Check it out now! https://www.cityoflaramie.org/parksandrecreation.
Little Kickers Soccer - Ages 3-6 years: Your child’s first exposure to soccer should be a fun learning experience! This introductory program will be led by volunteer coaches under the guidance of parks & rec staff. Practices will incorporate skills and drills taught through interactive learning stations. Games will be played during the scheduled practice dates. All participants receive a t-shirt and soccer ball. Parents must provide shin guards covered by socks. If you would like to volunteer as a coach (we provide guidance and lesson plans) contact Laura at Ltangeman@cityoflarmaie.org
Location: Laramie Athletic Field
Note: Registration deadline May 20. A brief parent meeting at the beginning of the first practice.
Drop-In Basketball - Age: 16 years & up: We reserve the West Court at the Laramie Recreation Center for pick-up basketball on Mon, Wed, and Fri from 6am - 8am, and Sundays from 2pm - 4pm until May 31. Pinnies and basketballs are available at the front desk to check out. Free with Membership or Day pass.
Pickleball: This exciting game is taking the nation by storm, incorporating aspects of tennis, ping pong, and badminton. This drop-in activity is for beginners and experts alike. Use your membership or day pass to play. All equipment is provided and can be set up at other times pending available space. The registration deadline is Sunday, May 5, and Pickleball 101 is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. May 6-15 for $15.
SACC – Summer Camp: Not sure what to do with the kids this summer? Bring them to summer camp at the rec center. Spaces are still available, sign up today! Camp is from June 10-Aug. 9 and there are new themes each week. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/summercamp for more information.
Take a Hike - Age: 8-12 years: Ready to take a hike with us? Following Leave No Trace ethics, this course will focus on preparation, clothing & equipment, safety, and nature appreciation. There will be a component of plant, animal, and rock recognition with some opportunities to explore nature photography. In the event of extreme weather, we have several planned indoor educational activities about geology, archaeology, and artifacts native to Wyoming.
Location: Jacoby Ridge Trailhead
Note: Register by May 12 to take advantage of the early registration discount. The first day is a classroom session at the Laramie Recreation Center. Beginning the second week we will have two-hour hikes that will take place every Wednesday June 12-July 17.
Learn to Skateboard - Age: 6 years & up : The Laramie Community Recreation Center partnering with the Laramie Police Department and Laramie Elks Lodge to teach youth how to safely navigate the streets of Laramie. This class takes basic riding skills a little further as participants learn safety protocol, signals, and maneuvers. Bicyclists should be confident in their abilities and will ride to predetermined destinations throughout the city.
Location: LaBonte Park
Note: A helmet, skateboard, water bottle and signed waiver are required. If you need a skateboard, please contact Josh in advance at joshkaffer@hotmail.com.
Classes are from 9-10:30 a.m. May 11, May 25, June 8, June 22, July 13, July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24, Sept. 14 and Sept. 28.
Skateboard Camp- Age: 6-17 years: These mini-camps are designed to give youth a jump start on summer skateboarding. Open to girls and boys, basic to intermediate skills for safe riding at the skate park will be covered. A helmet, skateboard and water bottle are required. A limited number of skateboards will be available to borrow. Knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards are recommended. A liability waiver must be signed by a parent/guardian.
Location: LaBonte Park
Note: Registration deadlines, June 6 for sessions beginning June 10 and June 13 for sessions beginning June 17
Disc Golf Camp - Age: 10-14 years : The High Plains Disc Golf Club and Laramie Parks and Recreation are partnering to offer a one-week Youth Disc Golf Summer Camp. Come learn the rules and fundamentals of this exciting new sport taught by experienced volunteers. Camp will be limited to the first 30 participants to pre-register. All participants will receive one free disc. Camp will begin at the main pavilion next to the playground at LaPrele Park, Monday – Thursday from 10am to 11:30am. The final day, Friday, will meet from 10am – 12pm for a fun tournament with prizes. All needed equipment is provided.
Location: LaPrele Park
Note: On-line registration for this camp closes June 5. All equipment provided.
Sand Volleyball League - Age: 14 years & up: It may not be on a beach, but you can still dig and spike in the sand! This Coed league is for four-person teams and will play on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout June and July. Don’t miss this fun and exciting league that takes place at Undine and Washington Parks. Location: Undine Park
Note: Captains Meeting Wednesday May 29th at 5:30pm at the Recreation Center. Registration begins May 1st and closes on May 26th.
Men and Women’s Softball League - Age: 14 years & up: There is no better way to enjoy the lovely summer evenings in Laramie than playing softball with your friends. You can play for fun in our Monday - Thursday Softball Leagues. New for Summer 2019: 2 weeks of pool-play, 6 weeks of bracket-play, and section champions crowned at the end. Games may be played Monday through Thursday. Two qualified referees at each game, and ASA rules will govern all play. A minimum of 10, maximum of 20 players allowed. Individuals looking to get on a team, email parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org.
Location: Aragon Softball Complex
Note: Captains Meeting Wednesday July 10th at 5:30pm, Laramie Recreation Center. Online registration opens May 1st, discount available through June 12th, registration deadline July 7th.
Co-Ed Softball League: Get outdoors and enjoy Laramie’s summer evenings during this 8-week/16-game season. New for Spring 2019: 2 weeks of pool-play, 6 weeks of bracket-play, and section champions crowned at the end. Games may be played Monday through Thursday. Two qualified referees at each game, and ASA rules will govern all play. A minimum of 10, maximum of 20 players allowed. Individuals looking to get on a team, email parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org.
Location: Aragon Softball Complex
Note: To receive the $25 early registration discount, you must have your registration form, team roster, and fee paid, by 3/31/19. Final deadline for all other teams is 5/5/19. Prior to the first game, all captains are required to attend an organizational meeting (TBA) and each player is required to register on-line at cityoflaramie.org/playercard, or at the front desk of the Rec Center. Must be 16 years of age or older and sign a City of Laramie roster to play. Under the age of 18 years must have a parent/guardian sign a consent to play.
Parks, Tree & Recreation Advisory Board Meeting: The Parks, Tree and Recreation Advisory Board Regular meeting will be held on May 8, 2018 at the Recreation Center Front Conference Room at 6:30pm. The meetings’ location is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for special accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact Inez at 721-3572 for more information.
