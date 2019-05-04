Purple 5k to support She’s A Runner Girl
Now in its second year, the Purple 5k Run is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 11 at the University of Wyoming Indoor Practice Facility. Registration is $10 for past participants of She’s A Runner Girl and family members of current and past participants. Registration is $15 for all others and $25 on race day. The race, which takes runners and walkers on a course through campus, is the culminating event for She’s A Runner Girl, a running and esteem-building program for girls in elementary school. Proceeds from the race will support the program’s operating costs. Go to www.shesarunnergirl.org for more information or to register.
Hapi-ness 5k in its 33rd year
The long-running Hapi-ness 5k is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 11 at Laramie Middle School, 1355 N. 22nd St. Proceeds from the race, which was started in honor of student Hapi Patterson in 1987, will benefit families in the middle school community fighting major illnesses. Registration is $25 for adults and $20 for children under 15 and includes a T-shirt. Call 721-4430 or find the event on Facebook for more information.
Students invited to enter photo contest
The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming’s “I Believe in Conservation” student photography contest is now open for submissions. Wyoming students from 14-19 years old are invited to submit photographs showing their connection to nature in four categories: lands, waters, people in nature and wildlife. Cash prizes up to $250 will be awarded, and winning entries will be exhibited around the state and featured in Nature Conservancy publications. The deadline is May 15. Go to nature.org/wystudentphoto for more information or to enter.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. May 16 at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Bobby Compton, regional fisheries supervisor for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, is scheduled to talk about fishing opportunities in the Laramie Region. He’ll talk about local waters and discuss plans for stocking fish in ponds around Pole Mountain June 1. Call club president George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
Wyoming Wilderness Association plans Adobe Town outing
Wyoming Wilderness Association is leading a two-night trip to the Adobe Town Wilderness Study Area in the Red Desert May 17-19. Participants will depart from Laramie on May 17, with the option of joining on the morning of the 18th, and return the evening of the 19th. Laura Vietti, a paleontologist and museum collections manager at the University of Wyoming, will lead exploration of the geological and paleontological history of the area. The trip includes two nights of car camping along with exploration of the badlands, canyons and fossils of Adobe Town. A high-clearance vehicle is required, and carpooling is available. To register, contact Shaleas at (307) 272-7136 or shaleas@wildwyo.org.
Objection period underway for LaVA Project
The Medicine Bow National Forest released a draft decision and final environmental impact statement for the Landscape Vegetation Analysis, also known as LaVA. The project aims to provide a foundation for improving forest conditions on 360,000 acres of national forest over the next 15 years through flexible management. A 30-day objection period started April 19. Issues raised in the objection must by based on specific written comments submitted during a scoping period or formal comment period. The project is available for review online at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=51255. Call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2337 for more information.
Prescribed burns planned for Pole Mountain
The U.S. Forest Service is planning a series of prescribed burns on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest this spring, depending on weather and fuel conditions. Burns could take place at multiple locations if conditions are favorable. The initial burn area will be in the northcentral portion of the unit, north of Forest Road 712 near Eagle Rock. Firefighters are targeting ponderosa pine understory, juniper patches and deteriorating aspen stands. The work is part of the ongoing Pole Mountain Vegetation Project. Some burns will likely be visible from Wyoming Highway 210 and nearby forest roads. For more information, contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300. The most up-to-date information is available via the Medicine Bow National Forest official Twitter account, @FS_MBRTB.
AIS inspection stations now open
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is set to open aquatic invasive species inspection stations Saturday. Station locations include the U.S. Highway 287 Port of Entry in Laramie and the Interstate 80 Port of Entry and Interstate 25 Visitor Center in Cheyenne. All watercraft on Wyoming waters, both motorized and non-motorized, must display a 2019 AIS decal, which are available at license agents or online. During the inspection, inspectors check for an AIS decal and look for mussels, other invasive species, aquatic plants and debris. They also check to make sure water has been drained from the vessel. After each use on Wyoming waters, boats should be dried for at least five days during the summer, 18 days in the spring or fall and three days in the winter. Any watercraft transported into the state from March 1-Nov. 30 must be inspected before launching on a Wyoming water. Watercraft can also be inspected at a certified inspection location. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov or call (877) WGFD-AIS for more information.
Registration open for amphibian project
Registration is now open for participants to join the Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project for the 2019 summer season. Participants are invited to adopt a catchment on nearby public land and survey it once or twice this summer looking and listening for amphibians, and then submit their observations. Ease of access varies. Observations will be used by a variety of agencies to track amphibian populations. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information.
Seasonal road closures now in effect on Pole Mountain
Seasonal road closures on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest are in effect as of Friday and will continue dependent on weather and road conditions. The closure includes all roads on the unit except Interstate 80, Wyoming Highway 210, Forest Road 700 west of Vedauwoo Campground, forest roads 719 and 719.A and the Tie City and Happy Jack parking areas. Signs and gates are in place to identify closed areas, according to a news release. To accommodate non-motorized public access during the closure period, two large parking areas were constructed along Highway 210 at junctions with Vedauwoo Road (F.R. 700) and Blair-Wallis Road (F.R. 707). An annual seasonal road closure was established as part of the Pole Mountain Travel Management decision in 2017. The intent of the closure is to protect roadbeds and natural resources from illegal and off-road motorized use during wet spring conditions. The unit is still open to non-motorized access, and roads will be opened as soon as practical. All motorists should refer to the Pole Mountain Motor Vehicle Use Map for details about designated routes. Go to fs.usda.gov/goto/mbr/mvum/maps.
