Blue Bolt back for fourth year
The Blue Bolt, the Laramie Police Department Foundation’s annual 5k run, is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday at Optimist Park. Proceeds from the race will benefit the foundation, established in 2013, which aims to build community and support law enforcement. Registration is $35 and includes a T-shirt, with prizes for the top male and female finishers and the top male and female police officers. Go to www.active.com for more information.
Event to teach about plant families
A plant walk and workshop to teach about plant families is scheduled for Sunday, hosted by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute, Rocky Mountain Herbarium and UW Extension. Participants will have the opportunity to learn several major plant families by their flowers. The plant walk is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon starting at the corner of 45th and Crow streets, and the workshop is from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the UW Aven Nelson Building. The workshop includes a $15 materials fee. Contact barnyardsbackyards@uwyo.edu for questions about the plant walk and khufford@uwyo.edu for questions about the workshop. Reservations can be made at www.eventbrite.com.
Objection period underway for LaVA Project
The Medicine Bow National Forest released a draft decision and final environmental impact statement for the Landscape Vegetation Analysis, also known as LaVA. The project aims to provide a foundation for improving forest conditions on 360,000 acres of national forest over the next 15 years through flexible management. A 30-day objection period started April 19. Issues raised in the objection must by based on specific written comments submitted during a scoping period or formal comment period. The project is available for review online at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=51255. Call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2337 for more information.
Game and Fish seeking CWD input
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking public input about chronic wasting disease and has scheduled a series of meetings around the state. A Laramie meeting is set for 6-9 p.m. May 28 at the Laramie Region office, 1212 S. Adams St. The meeting are part of a collaborative process to develop a revised management plan, facilitated by the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute. Meetings are also planned for Casper, Sheridan, Worland and Pinedale. Meetings will include information sharing and discussion about the plan. A 32-member working group will develop the revised management plan. Meetings will be available for viewing online, and online comments will be considered. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov/Wildlife-in-Wyoming/More-Wildlife/Wildlife-Disease for more information.
Prescribed burns planned for Pole Mountain
The U.S. Forest Service is planning a series of prescribed burns on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest this spring, depending on weather and fuel conditions. Burns could take place at multiple locations if conditions are favorable. The initial burn area will be in the northcentral portion of the unit, north of Forest Road 712 near Eagle Rock. Firefighters are targeting ponderosa pine understory, juniper patches and deteriorating aspen stands. The work is part of the ongoing Pole Mountain Vegetation Project. Some burns will likely be visible from Wyoming Highway 210 and nearby forest roads. For more information, contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300. The most up-to-date information is available via the Medicine Bow National Forest official Twitter account, @FS_MBRTB.
AIS inspection stations now open
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is set to open aquatic invasive species inspection stations Saturday. Station locations include the U.S. Highway 287 Port of Entry in Laramie and the Interstate 80 Port of Entry and Interstate 25 Visitor Center in Cheyenne. All watercraft on Wyoming waters, both motorized and non-motorized, must display a 2019 AIS decal, which are available at license agents or online. During the inspection, inspectors check for an AIS decal and look for mussels, other invasive species, aquatic plants and debris. They also check to make sure water has been drained from the vessel. After each use on Wyoming waters, boats should be dried for at least five days during the summer, 18 days in the spring or fall and three days in the winter. Any watercraft transported into the state from March 1-Nov. 30 must be inspected before launching on a Wyoming water. Watercraft can also be inspected at a certified inspection location. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov or call (877) WGFD-AIS for more information.
