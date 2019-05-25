Roads open on south side of Pole Mountain
Roads on the south side of the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest have opened for the season to motorized travel, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service. The Forest Service said the ground is dry enough to open National Forest System roads south of Wyoming Highway 210, including Vedauwoo Road and Blair/Wallis Road. Roads north of Wyoming 210 remain closed. Seasonal road closures on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest went into effect Feb. 1 to protect roadbeds and natural resources from misuse and illegal travel during wet spring conditions. The annual seasonal road closure was established as part of the Pole Mountain Travel Management decision in 2017. All motorists should refer to the Pole Mountain Motor Vehicle Use Map for details about designated routes. Go to fs.usda.gov/goto/mbr/mvum/maps.
Game and Fish seeking CWD input
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking public input about chronic wasting disease and has scheduled a series of meetings around the state. A Laramie meeting is set for 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie Region office, 1212 S. Adams St. The meeting are part of a collaborative process to develop a revised management plan, facilitated by the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute. Meetings are also planned for Casper, Sheridan, Worland and Pinedale. Meetings will include information sharing and discussion about the plan. A 32-member working group will develop the revised management plan. Meetings will be available for viewing online, and online comments will be considered. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov/Wildlife-in-Wyoming/More-Wildlife/Wildlife-Disease for more information.
Downtown Running Club underway
The Downtown Running Club’s weekly runs are now underway from 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays starting at Lovejoy’s Bar and Grill, 101 Grand. During the free event, participants can complete a 5k when they show up and earn a free T-shirt after 10 runs. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieDRC for more information.
Wyoming Marathon Races set for Pole Mountain
One of the oldest running events in Wyoming, the Wyoming Marathon Races, is scheduled for Sunday starting at the Lincoln Monument Rest Area near Interstate 80 exit 323. Participants can choose a 5k, half-marathon, marathon or 50k run on an out-and-back course that heads east toward Vedauwoo on mostly dirt and gravel roads. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Cheyenne Boys and Girls Club. Go to wyomingmarathonraces.weebly.com for more information.
Pilot Hill 25k Classic a longtime tradition
The Pilot Hill, the longest-running footrace in the state, is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 1 starting at Altitude Fitness, 3905 Grand. The race takes runners to the top of Pilot Hill and back down over about 15.5 miles, with 1,500 feet of elevation gain. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first man and woman to reach the top as well as the race winners. Proceeds will benefit the Pilot Hill Project. Go highplainsharriers.org/PilotHill for more information.
BikeNet to host trail work night
Laramie BikeNet is leading an evening of trail-building from 5:30-8 p.m. June 6 at the Schoolyard Trails. Participants are invited to show up on the west side of the section of state land to cut a new stretch of multi-use trail. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water and snacks. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieBikeNet for more information.
Gowdy Grinder continues for 10th year
The Gowdy Grinder mountain bike race is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 8 at Curt Gowdy State Park, starting at the Aspen Grove Trailhead. The race takes riders on courses that range in distance from 8-20 miles on the park’s singletrack trails, with divisions for beginner, intermediate, advanced and open men and women. The race is organized by WyoX, the high school mountain bike team in Cheyenne, and proceeds will benefit the team’s activities. Go to wyohsmtbikeracing.com for more information.
