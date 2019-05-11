Purple 5k to support She’s A Runner Girl
Now in its second year, the Purple 5k Run is scheduled for 9 a.m. today at the University of Wyoming Indoor Practice Facility. Registration is $10 for past participants of She’s A Runner Girl and family members of current and past participants. Registration is $15 for all others and $25 on race day. The race, which takes runners and walkers on a course through campus, is the culminating event for She’s A Runner Girl, a running and esteem-building program for girls in elementary school. Proceeds from the race will support the program’s operating costs. Go to www.shesarunnergirl.org for more information or to register.
Hapi-ness 5k in its 33rd year
The long-running Hapi-ness 5k is scheduled for 9 a.m. today at Laramie Middle School, 1355 N. 22nd St. Proceeds from the race, which was started in honor of student Hapi Patterson in 1987, will benefit families in the middle school community fighting major illnesses. Registration is $25 for adults and $20 for children under 15 and includes a T-shirt. Call 721-4430 or find the event on Facebook for more information.
Nursing association organizes 5k
In honor of National Nurses Week, the Wyoming Nursing Association is organizing the WNA Virtual 5k today at locations around the state. The Laramie branch of the event is scheduled for the old Deti Stadium track at the corner of 15th and Reynolds, with check-in set for 8 a.m. The event includes photos, refreshments and a gift. Participants can also register online and walk or run from home. In-person events are also taking place in Sheridan, Gillette, Casper, Rock Springs, Cheyenne, Powell, Rawlins and Lander. Proceeds from the runs will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Go to www.wyonurse.nursingnetwork.com for more information.
Students invited to enter photo contest
The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming’s “I Believe in Conservation” student photography contest is now open for submissions. Wyoming students from 14-19 years old are invited to submit photographs showing their connection to nature in four categories: lands, waters, people in nature and wildlife. Cash prizes up to $250 will be awarded, and winning entries will be exhibited around the state and featured in Nature Conservancy publications. The deadline is Wednesday. Go to www.nature.org/wystudentphoto for more information or to enter.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Bobby Compton, regional fisheries supervisor for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, is scheduled to talk about fishing opportunities in the Laramie Region. He’ll talk about local waters and discuss plans for stocking fish in ponds around Pole Mountain June 1. Call club president George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
