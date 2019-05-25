Electric bikes, or e-bikes as they’ve come to be called, are bicycles with an integrated electric motor that aids propulsion. They’re relatively new to the cycling scene and have been met with mixed views. Some claim the addition of a motor is cheating, while others see them as a way for older cyclists, or those with an injury or other medical condition, to still enjoy getting out on a bicycle.
Wyoming Senate File 81, passed this last legislative session, addresses the regulation of electric bicycles. It requires that, after January 1, 2020, all e-bikes must include a permanently-affixed label that designates the bike class.
E-bikes come in three different classifications. A Class 1 electric bicycle, as defined by Senate File 81, is a “bicycle equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and that ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches a speed of 20 miles per hour.”
In other words, the rider must pedal for the motor to engage and only when going less than 20 mph. If they go faster or stop pedaling, the motor no longer helps. The assist mode can also be turned off so the bike is propelled 100 percent by the rider’s effort.
A Class 2 e-bike is equipped with a throttle that propels the bike forward so that pedaling is not required to have the motor engage. A Class 3 e-bike is similar to a Class 1, without a throttle, but it allows for a higher top speed of about 28 mph. With this class, the bike is still pedal-assisted so that the rider must pedal to engage the motor, but it disengages when the bike reaches a speed of 28 mph.
According to a press release from Wyoming State Parks, with passage of this e-bike legislation, Wyoming State Parks “wanted to take the lead and is currently working on rules that will allow the Class 1 e-bike on our non-motorized trails.”
Only Class 1 e-bikes will be allowed on State Park paths starting July 1. While there is consideration of opening the restriction to include Class 2 e-bikes, more examination of potential trail impacts is needed before a decision is made.
During a recent media event at Curt Gowdy State Park about the change in policy, Domenic Bravo, administrator with Outdoor Recreation Office and Division of State Parks, said the e-bikes are an emerging trend in cycling and have a niche.
“Riders who maybe have been mountain biking for years but either have to cease due to an injury or physical limitations associated with aging, could return to the sport with the help of an e-bike,” Bravo said. “It brings in another user group that can enjoy all the miles of trails now available at several of our state parks.”
Unlike a motorcycle, the rider must still pedal with a Class 1 e-bike. The effort to get from Point A to Point B is reduced by roughly 20 percent compared to a regular bicycle. Think of it as always riding with a tailwind.
E-bikes have their limitations. The battery must be recharged with a rider getting roughly 40 to 60 miles with one charge. The distance varies with the amount of assist provided, which is controlled by a lever on the handlebar. There is no self-charging with pedaling but, instead, the bike must be plugged into an outlet. Bravo said they may, eventually, have recharge stations available.
“A rider can get in a good day of trail riding on one charge but they’ll need to plug in before heading out again,” Bravo said.
The bikes are nearly twice the weight of a typical moderate to high-end mountain bike, coming in around 50 pounds. That can be significant weight to load and unload from a vehicle. It also limits the bike’s maneuverability, especially on difficult and technical terrain.
The e-bike looks like any other bicycle except for a beefier frame with the battery pack often integrated within the bike frame. The motors are nearly silent, so the only sound other riders might hear is that of a typical bike crunching gravel on the ground.
The other downside is the cost. Similar to regular bikes, there is a wide range of prices, but the saying “you get what you pay for” is certainly true with e-bikes. The better e-bikes with high quality components compare in price to mid- to upper-end bicycles running about $2,000 to $4,000.
Interest in e-bikes has increased considerably and the bikes are particularly popular in Europe. They have a niche and, starting July 1, one of those niches is on Wyoming State Park trails.
