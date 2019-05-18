Have you ever dreamed of having one of your photographs published in a book? If so, now is your chance. Author and avid mountain biker, Jerimiah Rieman, is asking for help in securing more photographs for his upcoming book, “Wyoming Singletrack: A Mountain Bike Trail Guide.”
This Wyoming native and current Executive Director of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association has spent more than three years exploring trails all across Wyoming to compile the 97 routes included in his book. Nearly all are singletrack paths. Some routes are suitable for those just learning the skills needed for mountain bike riding or for those who just prefer ogling the scenery instead of focusing solely on the trail ahead. Other routes are downright “gnarly” for advanced mountain bikers seeking a challenge.
Rieman said his book is complete from cover to cover but, before it’s ready for publication, he needs more photographs.
Rieman’s book will be out in 2020, complete with maps and directions on how to get to trailheads and then cue sheets for the actual routes. A key feature of the book will be the photographs that readers can pore over while planning their outings.
“It evolved into more of a coffee-table type book where a reader can enjoy the possibilities and get a sense of what to expect on a trail not only by the standard maps but also through photographs,” Rieman said.
In this world of technical devices, Rieman said someone might take a photo of a page in the book to get directions or a map and then carry that with them on the route rather than lugging the book along.
The Colorado-based publisher, Fixed Pin Publishing, is known for their many rock climbing books but they also published “The Mountain Biker’s Guide to Colorado” and Rieman said his book will be similar to that one.
The publisher commissioned a Wyoming professional photographer in Jackson Hole who has had photographs in National Geographic Magazine, Outside Magazine and various cycling publications. The photographer will shoot in a few select areas of the state but, due to the size of the state and the number of trails in the book, Rieman can use some help for additional photographs.
“I have a few holes in the book where more photographs are needed,” Rieman said. “While I can’t offer payment for the photos, I can ensure the photographer is credited and they’ll also receive a free copy of the book.”
Rieman has a list of 27 single-track trails from all corners of the state where he still needs photos. In the Medicine Bow Mountains, he needs images for the Corner Mountain and Little Laramie trails as well as the Libby Creek trail and the Medicine Bow Rail Trail. Photos from Brush Creek and Bottle Creek, in the Sierra Madre Mountains, are also needed.
Action photos of mountain bikers are best but Rieman said panoramic photos of landscapes are also acceptable. He’d like a variety of subjects in the photos showing all ages, genders and abilities. If multiple photos are submitted using the same person in the picture, having them in different outfits is helpful.
All photographs need to be in color and submissions should be at least one megabyte in size, with a resolution of at least 250 dpi (dots per inch). Submissions can be made by email to Rieman (jrieman7@hotmail.com) with a deadline of September 15. Contact Rieman for a complete list of needed photos.
For those thinking they’d like their own mug in a book photo, Rieman is planning a camping/riding adventure in the Snowy Range and Sierra Madre Mountains on June 29 and 30 with a semi-professional photographer. Anyone interested in joining the outing, contact Rieman via email.
Meanwhile, get your cameras out, stoke your creative juices and ride some Wyoming singletrack via mountain bicycle. Heck, you could actually become a published photographer.
