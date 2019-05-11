It’s my Zen. Getting outdoors and looking for whatever I might find gives me peace and enjoyment. It also fills me with wonder. Instead of “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance,” the title of a book released in 1974, my Zen is in the art of wildlife observation.
I love my work as a wildlife biologist where I have my own company so I am the one doing all the fieldwork. When working for large companies or agencies, the longer a biologist sticks around the less they get in the field. Climbing up the career ladder typically means sitting at a desk more while directing other, young biologists, to do the data collection.
I realized a couple decades ago that the best way to ensure I am the one wandering in the outdoors and looking for critters was to be the boss. My company consists of my Australian shepherd, Muggle, and me. At 15 years old, Muggle is now retired and enjoys lounging in the sun when I’m away.
This time of year is particularly hectic but, as of the start of this week, the period for checking sage grouse strutting grounds, or leks, has passed. That window opened at the end of March and now, six frantic weeks later, the female grouse are nesting and the male grouse do whatever it is they do for the rest of the summer.
Grouse are early risers and counting birds on a lek requires getting out at first light and completing all counts within a scant 90 minute window before the birds disappear into the sagebrush for the day. That timing got earlier and earlier; now I look forward to finally sleeping in a bit and looking for wildlife in a more relaxed manner.
Still, songbirds are trilling and it’s time to identify and count them in the mornings so it’s still an early start to the day. For sure, wildlife biology is generally a job for early risers.
When I head out, I never know what I might find, what I might see or what I might experience. It’s the unknown that makes it so entertaining. Sometimes it’s the little things that make me smile, other times I witness the unusual or the unexpected and just stare in awe.
A month ago the prairie was just shedding its winter shell. Songbirds were few except for faint tweets from horned larks whisking past and half-hearted trills from meadowlarks.
But the smell was amazing. In the silence I took a deep breath to take it all in. It was an earthy smell, similar to fresh rain. It was a reminder that, although snow flurries continue to come and go, true winter is over and the prairie is waking up again.
Now, nearly six weeks later, the prairie is alive. Birds warble and flit about as they build or spruce up nests. It’s my favorite time of the year because it’s such a joy to watch all the activity after a winter of stillness.
The other morning I was out counting and identifying song birds when my attention got side-tracked. I grabbed my spotting scope to get a better view.
“Well, I’ll be,” I said out loud. It was a lone juvenile elk on the sagebrush prairie in an area, just a few miles north of Interstate 80, that wasn’t exactly elk habitat. The elk hung out next to a large pronghorn buck. They acted like pals. One went left, and the other followed; one stopped and looked my way and the other did likewise. They remained within a few feet of each other for the entire half hour I watched before they moved out of sight. I’ve seen elk and pronghorn intermix before but never just two of them hanging out together.
A couple days earlier I was on a different project site along the Green River. I noted a big black rock that, upon closer inspection, discovered wasn’t a rock at all but was a moose lounging along the bank. As I honed in on the unexpected discovery, I noted a second moose a few feet away. Both were just hanging out. Spotting moose is always a treat but this time I noted a few black-billed magpies nearby and, eventually, one of the birds hopped atop the moose. The big animal seemed unconcerned as the magpie appeared to check for bugs and gobble up any that it found.
Just before spotting the moose, I checked an old hawk nest and discovered a Canada goose in residence. The nest, about 20 feet off the ground, could make that first step for any young goslings a bit of a doozy. Apparently the little ones are light, fluffy and well cushioned with downy feathers so they can survive the drop. Still, whenever I find a goose in a raptor nest, it makes me smile because it’s unexpected. Canada geese are funny.
At another nest, a red-tailed hawk sat low in the nest and was barely visible. Obviously it was sitting on eggs so I left quickly to minimize any distress.
Looking for raptor nests, counting songbirds and just looking for whatever I might find is my Zen. I continue in my quest to search for and perfect the art of wildlife observation.
