On May 24, 1869 John Wesley Powell pushed off from the bank of the Green River at the town of Green River, Wyoming. His expedition of nine men with four wooden boats and enough food for 10 months set off to explore the “great unknown” along the Green and Colorado rivers.
This one-armed Civil War veteran emerged months later with only five of his men, two boats and a few pounds of moldy flour between them. They reached the Virgin River, the end of their expedition, on Aug. 30, 1869. That expedition took just over three months, much less than the 10 months to a year that Powell predicted, and catapulted Powell to nationwide fame.
Now, 150 years later, a core group of four intrepid adventurers from Laramie and the University of Wyoming plan a similar expedition albeit along a vastly changed water course. The Sesquicentennial Colorado River Exploring Expedition, or SCREE, takes off from Green River on exactly the same date and the same spot as Powell – just 150 years later.
Dr. Tom Minckley, Associate Professor in the Department of Geography at the University of Wyoming, said the idea for the expedition started about three years ago and that set in motion a collaborative effort to really examine and open a dialog concerning issues and the future management of the great Colorado River Basin.
“The SCREE project is a collective group of artists, authors, conservationists and scholars,” Minckley said. “Through the project we will engage with citizens along the Colorado River corridor to consider visions for the future of the region.”
One facet of the project is a book that is currently under review. Entitled “Vision & Place: John Wesley Powell and Reimagining the Colorado River Basin” the book is edited by Minckley, Jason Robinson and Daniel McCool and includes the works of 18 authors, eight visual artists and two cartographers. The purpose of the book is to promote dialogue about the Colorado River Basin’s past, present and future upon the sesquicentennial of John Wesley Powell’s 1869 expedition.
A second facet of the project is depicting the landscape through art. With the leadership of Patrick Kikut, Associate Lecturer in the Department of Visual and Literary Arts at UW, an expanded art exhibit entitled “Contemporary View of the Arid West: People, Places, & Spaces” can be viewed at four locations along the expedition route. Motorists driving the basin route can stop off in Green River, Wyo., Vernal, Utah, Green River, Utah, and Page, Ariz. to view the exhibits. Dates and museum locations can be found on the SCREE website (www.powell150.org).
The third and possibly most exciting facet of the project is the expedition itself. Minckley and Kikut will be joined by historian and education professional Jessica Flock and graduate student Rica Fulton for the entire 70 day and 1,000 mile expedition. Along the route, a myriad of biologists, artists and other scientists will accompany them for segments of the route. A total of 60 people will join the expedition somewhere along the route with some 100 people actually involved in one aspect or another.
“It is not a recreation trip,” Minckley said. “We will have people studying everything from insects to bat diversity, water quality, and all the various aspects of the ecosystem with about 14 to 15 people on the expedition at any one time.”
Those interested in a more vicarious interaction with the expedition can follow them via regular podcasts posted on the expedition website.
The five rafts for the expedition take off from Expedition Island in Green River on Friday, May 24 at 9 a.m. following a two-day symposium about John Wesley Powell.
As the expedition makes its way down the Green and Colorado rivers, they have a number of scheduled presentations along the way where, once again, people can meet and discuss what the expedition has encountered. The dates and times for the events are also on the SCREE website.
The goal of these and subsequent events following the expedition is to open up dialogue about the developments along the river system which, unlike when Powell traveled the watercourse 150 years ago, now includes two basins, three major dams, 15 management areas and over 20 significant laws governing the allocation of Colorado River water.
“Our expedition is not a re-enactment of what Powell did in 1869,” Minckley said. “We won’t have wooden boats and we won’t be eating moldy flour. The river system is vastly changed now and we want to take stock of the condition of the river today and open dialogue about how management of the system and the water resource continues into the future.”
Minckley said such a discussion is one that Powell would have welcomed. If he were alive today, he’d certainly be working for conservation of the scarce water resource.
