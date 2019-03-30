View the Parks and Recreation Guide at: www.cityoflaramie.org/parksandrec. Be sure to like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/laramie.parksandrecreation/). We share lots of useful information and exciting news on our Facebook page!
If you have questions regarding Parks & Recreation services, please call us at 721-5269. Notify Me is a great way to connect with the City of Laramie! Want to stay informed about the Parks & Recreation Department or various other City items? Visit www.cityoflaramie.org/notifyme, sign up and choose the areas about which you wish to receive automatic notifications. Notifications can be sent via text or email.
Parks and Recreation 29th Annual Youth Basketball Tournament
Attention Rec Center patrons! Please be prepared for increased traffic for the tournament, April 5-7.
Experienced Basketball Referees Needed
The Youth Basketball Tourney for players in grades 4-8 needs referees. Refs need to be available from April 5-7. Pay is $20 per game. Contact Laura at 721-529- or ltangeman@cityoflaramie.org for more information or apply at www.cityoflaramie.org/jobs.
Little Kickers Soccer
Ages 3-6 years. Tuesdays and Thursdays May 28-July 13, 2019. Laramie Athletic Field (lower) at Old Deti Stadium. Registration deadline: May 20, 2019. $5 early registration discount by April 30!
Memberships
Ask about our $10 Trial Membership for new members. Existing members can inquire about a $10 gift card or a $10 personal training session. Expires March 31.
We’re hiring personal trainers and fitness instructors
Help others achieve their fitness goals! Equal opportunity Employer. Apply at www.cityoflaramie.org/jobs.
Co-Ed Softball League
Grab a couple of friends and come on out to play ball! Sign up today for an early registration discount. Ages 16 and up. Aragon Softball Complex. Early registration discount available until March 31. Go to www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org or call 721-5269.
$10 Gift for You!
Recreation Center members: Ask at the Rec Center Front Desk how you can receive you $10 personal training session on a date of you choice or a $10 gift certificate. Expires March 31.
Drop-In Basketball — Age: 16 years & up
We reserve the West Court at the Laramie Recreation Center for pick-up basketball on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 6am — 8am, and Sundays from 2pm — 4pm. through May 31. Pinnies and basketballs are available at the front desk to check out. Free with Membership or Day pass.
Parks, Tree & Recreation Advisory Board Meeting
The Parks, Tree and Recreation Advisory Board Regular meeting will be held on April 10, 2019 at the Recreation Center Front Conference Room at 6:30pm. The meetings’ location is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for special accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact Inez at 721-3572 for more information.
Community Forest News
Early spring is a good time to prune still dormant trees, especially larger trees. Trees, like streets and houses, require maintenance also. Tree limbs dieback or are damaged by wind, heavy snow or rain, diseases, insects, animals, vehicles or other human activities. When trees or limbs die, decomposition begins in earnest. Dead limbs will come off the tree at some point, some limbs quicker than others. A dead tree has a decaying root system that will not support the tree at some point. The goal is to remove the tree or limb before it fails on its own, potentially causing injury or damage below. The cost to prune or remove trees can be high. Usually the cost to prune the tree in right-of-way abutting your property is less than pruning a similar sized tree in your yard. You can move vehicles off the street parking, but you can’t move your house out of the drop zone of pruned branches.
The best time in the life of a tree to prune is while it is young, to direct the growth and reduce the amount of pruning when the tree is larger. Smaller pruning cuts on young trees cause less damage to the tree. A young, vigorous growing tree is often able to compartmentalize the pruning wound. Older larger trees that have large pruning wounds can’t compartmentalize the wound, providing an entry way for decay organisms. Trees with dead, broken or weak branches must be pruned to remove the faulty branches for safety reasons. Failing branches can damage the trunk or other branches when they break off the tree, possibly requiring the tree to be removed. Removing a tree is expensive. The safe life of trees can often be extended by regular inspection and pruning maintenance.
Early planning can reduce the amount of future maintenance on a tree. Before selecting a tree to plant in the right-of-way along city streets and especially in your front or back yard, determine the space to plant the tree and research tree species to find a tree, as it grows to maturity, to fit your space. Plant your selected tree so that at maturity it won’t conflict with buildings, sidewalks, driveways or other trees, including your neighbor’s trees and buildings. Usually trees that grow fast have shorter lifespans and weaker wood than trees that grow slower. If you are looking for fast shade the long-term cost for the fast shade may be higher when the tree matures.
We are accepting applications for the Shawver Tree Fund – The Fund is managed by the Rotary Clubs of Laramie. The Fund will pay for 50% of the cost of a tree to plant along city streets. The owner of the residential property who is applying for Fund assistance pays the other half of the cost. Planting program information, which includes the policy and application, is available online at cityoflaramie.org — type Community Forestry in the search box.
If you have questions concerning trees on your property, in the right-of-way adjacent to your property, or you would like additional information on the Shawver Tree Fund Program contact, Randy Overstreet, City Arborist, at roverstreet@cityoflaramie.org or by phone at 721-5338.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.