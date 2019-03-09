Spring Break
Spring Break is from March 18-22. The Leisure Pool will be open from 5:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free with a membership or purchase of a day pass. There is a $10 introductory family membership until March 31. Notice: SACC will be closed for Spring Break. Call 721-5269 or go to www.cityoflaramie.org.
Memberships
Ask about our $10 Trial Membership for new members. Existing members can inquire about a $10 gift card or a $10 personal training session.
Little Kickers Soccer
Little Kickers Soccer is for ages 3-6 years and meets Tuesdays and Thursdays My 28-July 13 at Washington Park. The registration deadline is May 1.
Experienced Basketball Referees Needed
The Youth Basketball Tourney for players in grades 4-8 needs referees. Refs need to be available from April 5-7. Pay is $20 per game. Contact Laura at 721-529- or ltangeman@cityoflaramie.org for more information or apply at www.cityoflaramie.org/jobs.
YBT
Tradition, competition and fun! Join us for the 29th Annual Youth Basketball Tournament (YBT). This tournament is a great opportunity for teams from multiple states to come visit our beautiful city and play some great games. Teams are guaranteed three games within their age divisions. We have divisions from 4th grade — 8th grade for both genders. Games are played at gyms throughout town. Grade: 4-8
Location: Laramie Recreation Center
Note: Register online by February 14 for a discount.
Completed registration packets and payment must be received by March 14th at 5pm. Schedules will be available online the week of March 25. All teams should be prepared to play games on Fri, Sat, & Sun. Schedules, forms and more information.
Co-Ed Softball League
Grab a couple of friends and come on out to play ball! Sign up by March 31 for an early registration discount. Ages 16 and older. Aragon Softball Complex.
Parks, Tree & Recreation Advisory Board Meeting
The Parks, Tree and Recreation Advisory Board Regular meeting will be held on March 13, 2018 at the Recreation Center Front Conference Room at 6:30pm. The meetings’ location is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for special accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact Inez at 721-3572 for more information.
Community Forest News
Tree species that are native to the area around Laramie are the best trees to select for your landscape. The area’s native tree list is short. Native trees which grow in the forest or along streams and lakes are not all good selections for the city. Native evergreen conifer trees (spruce, pine, fir, Douglas-fir and juniper) cast shade all year round. Unfortunately, more shade is cast in the winter when it is not needed, than in the summer when it is needed. Evergreens on the south side of your house or the south side of a road can shade the house or the road, when the low winter sun is needed to warm the house and to melt snow and ice off the roads. However, evergreen trees provide a better wind-break and collect more rain and snow, slowing precipitation runoff, than deciduous trees.
Native evergreen conifer trees near Laramie are: subalpine fir, juniper, blue spruce, Engelmann spruce, bristlecone pine, limber pine, lodgepole pine, ponderosa pine, and Douglas-fir. For landscape purposes leave the lodgepole pines in the forest. Blue spruce trees grow well in Laramie and are numerous throughout the city. Seven of the nine native conifer tree species listed previously, excluded are limber pine and lodgepole pine, are represented and growing well in Greenhill Cemetery.
There are several types of conifer trees available that don’t grow as tall as others and may be a good option to have conifer evergreens in your yard without the less desired shading height. Blue spruce trees have a wide variety of characteristics. Some are bluer, almost a more silver color than usual, and some are greener. Some blue spruce varieties are short and wide or just short. Some have dense branching, and some have branching that is more open and easy to see through. Junipers have similar variety of characteristics.
The native juniper and pine trees can get by with less water than the native blue spruce, Engelmann spruce, subalpine fir, and Douglas-fir trees. Conifer evergreen trees commonly found on sunny and dry southern exposed slopes such as bristlecone pine, limber pine, and some ponderosa pine are more tolerant to drought and intense sunlight than trees found on the cooler and wetter northern exposed slopes.
If you have any questions concerning trees on your property or in the right-of-way adjacent to your property contact Randy Overstreet, City Arborist, by e-mail roverstreet@cityoflaramie.org or phone 721-5338.
