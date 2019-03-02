View the Parks and Recreation Guide at: www.cityoflaramie.org/parksandrec. Be sure to like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/laramie.parksandrecreation/). We share lots of useful information and exciting news on our Facebook page!
If you have questions regarding Parks & Recreation services, please call us at 721-5269. Notify Me is a great way to connect with the City of Laramie! Want to stay informed about the Parks & Recreation Department or various other City items? Visit www.cityoflaramie.org/notifyme, sign up and choose the areas about which you wish to receive automatic notifications. Notifications can be sent via text or email.
Memberships
Ask about our $10 Trial Membership for new members. Existing members can inquire about a $10 gift card or a $10 personal training session.
Little Kickers Soccer
Little Kickers Soccer is for ages 3-6 years and meets Tuesdays and Thursdays My 28-July 13 at Washington Park. The registration deadline is May 1.
Experienced Basketball Referees Needed
The Youth Basketball Tourney for players in grades 4-8 needs referees. Refs need to be available from April 5-7. Pay is $20 per game. Contact Laura at 721-529- or ltangeman@cityoflaramie.org for more information or apply at www.cityoflaramie.org/jobs.
YBT
Tradition, competition and fun! Join us for the 29th Annual Youth Basketball Tournament (YBT). This tournament is a great opportunity for teams from multiple states to come visit our beautiful city and play some great games. Teams are guaranteed three games within their age divisions. We have divisions from 4th grade — 8th grade for both genders. Games are played at gyms throughout town. Grade: 4-8
Location: Laramie Recreation Center
Note: Register online by February 14 for a discount.
Completed registration packets and payment must be received by March 14th at 5pm. Schedules will be available online the week of March 25. All teams should be prepared to play games on Fri, Sat, & Sun. Schedules, forms and more information.
Co-Ed Softball League
Grab a couple of friends and come on out to play ball! Sign up by March 31 for an early registration discount. Ages 16 and older. Aragon Softball Complex.
Parks, Tree & Recreation Advisory Board Meeting
The Parks, Tree and Recreation Advisory Board Regular meeting will be held on March 13, 2018 at the Recreation Center Front Conference Room at 6:30pm. The meetings’ location is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for special accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact Inez at 721-3572 for more information.
Community Forest News
Another factor to consider before planting trees in Laramie is sunlight. Trees in higher elevations typically receive more direct sunlight than trees at lower elevations. Higher elevation trees also receive a special type of sunlight, short-wave radiation. Direct sunlight provides an advantage for trees naturally growing at higher elevation, because they receive more sunlight than they need to grow. However, if the short-wave radiation exceeds a certain amount, damage to trees can be a result. Lower elevation trees typically require less sunlight, and they are safer from many short-wave radiation waves, which do not reach farther down into lower elevation regions of Earth’s surface. Source: John McDaniel at https://www.hunker.com/12003620/how-does-altitude-affect-vegetation
Many young trees with thin bark are susceptible to sunscald typically on the south to southwest side of the trunk. Intense direct sunlight on that side of tree trunks during winter plus reflection of sunlight off snow on the ground, can heat the tree trunk to the point of the heated cells partially emerging from dormancy. Night comes and the temperature plunges below freezing often killing the trunk cells on the south to southwest side of the trunk. Avoid sunscald by shading the trunk from direct winter sunlight. Aspen trees are an exception, since they are higher altitude trees and they have photosynthetic bark. Choose trees suited for higher altitude sunlight intensity.
Higher elevations also mean colder temperatures and a shorter growing season. Trees that leaf out too early in spring are subject to freezes that kill the young leaves. Trees in leaf can be damaged by heavy snow. Same for late summer and early fall. Early colder than normal temperatures can kill leaves. Branches that have not hardened off for unusually cold temperatures can be killed. Snow on branches still in leaf can break from the weight. Choose trees that are suited for shorter growing seasons.
Using wood-slat snow fence all around small young trees can help the tree by creating snow drifts concentrated on the root zone of the young tree. The snow acts as mulch by moderating soil temperature fluctuations and providing a water source for the tree. The snow fence provides some shade to the tree trunk on the south to southwest side and if placed far enough away from the tree crown it will help keep deer, antelope and some rabbits from eating the tree branches or damaging the trunk. Anything smaller than a rabbit, or animals that burrow, you are on your own, good luck!
If you have any questions concerning trees on your property or in the right-of-way adjacent to your property contact Randy Overstreet, City Arborist, by e-mail roverstreet@cityoflaramie.org or phone 721-5338.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.