Audubon Society planning field trip
Laramie Audubon Society is planning a field trip this weekend to the Laramie plains lakes. Participants are planning to meet at 8 a.m. today at Coal Creek Coffee, 110 Grand Ave., to carpool and caravan to lakes around the Laramie valley looking for migrating waterfowl, raptors and songbirds. Participants should dress for the weather and bring water, snacks and binoculars. The group should return to Laramie by 1 p.m. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Audubon Society hosting art show
“A Study in Biodiversity: Showcasing the Richness of Life,” an art show organized by Laramie Audubon Society, is set to run through May 10 at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. The show is scheduled to open today and run through May 10. A reception is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday. Email Samantha at laramie.audubon@gmail.com for more information or go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
Public invited to tree ID workshop
The public is invited to a free workshop to learn how to identify trees and shrubs from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive in Cheyenne. Instructors include Ernie Nelson with Rocky Mountain Herbarium, Kristina Hufford with University of Wyoming Ecosystem Science and Management and UW Extension, Jenny Thompson with Barnyards and Backyards and Dorothy Tuthill with the UW Biodiversity Institute. Those with novice or intermediate skills in identifying common trees and shrubs in the region are invited to learn about common species and the basics of plant identification. Participants will work with fresh collections and dried specimens to distinguish between evergreen and deciduous shrubs that are common in local forests and rangelands. No previous experience is necessary, and online registration is required. Go to www.cheyenneevents.org for more information or to register.
BLM seeking public input about North Sand Hills OHV Area
The Bureau of Land Management is holding a series of meetings to solicit public input about the North Sand Hills OHV Area near Walden, Colorado. A Wyoming meeting is scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne. Additional meetings are set for Walden, Denver and Fort Collins, Colorado. The North Sand Hills are sand dunes that sit at the base of the Medicine Bow Mountains, and the area is open to motorized off-highway vehicles. The BLM is looking for input about possible campsite and facility improvements and whether users are willing to pay a usage fee. Written comments can be sent to: BLM Kremmling Field Office, Attn: John Monkouski, P.O. Box 68, Kremmling, CO 80459. Comments can be sent by email to: blm_co_kr_webmail@blm.gov. Go to www.blm.gov/visit/search-details/16697/2 for more information.
Basecamp to host gear swap
Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St., is organizing a spring gear swap from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 6 at the store. Sellers can drop of gently used outdoor clothing and gear from 5-7 p.m. April 5 or 8-10 a.m. April 6. A $.25 consignment fee will be donated to the Pilot Hill Project. Basecamp staff members will sell items and keep track of inventory, and unsold items and money can be picked up from noon-4 p.m. April 7. Only cash will be accepted during the sale. Go to www.laramiesbasecamp.com for more information.
