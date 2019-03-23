Game and Fish accepting comments on various hunting proposals
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting a series of meetings around the state and is accepting public comment about proposed big game, wild turkey, upland game bird, small game, wild bison, migratory game bird and light good conservation order hunting seasons and general hunting regulations. The Laramie meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie Region office, 1212 S. Adams St. Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. April 1 and at the public meetings. Proposed regulations can be viewed at wgfd.wyo.gov.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Greg Nickerson, a writer for the Wyoming Migration Initiative, is scheduled to give a talk titled “Wyoming’s Big Game Migrations: Lost, Altered and Conserved Corridors.” Nickerson will talk about recent advances in the understanding of ungulate migration and work he’s done to document historic migrations, such as that of the Laramie Plains bison.
Audubon Society accepting submissions for art show
The Laramie Audubon Society is now accepting submissions for an art show based on the theme “A Study in Biodiversity: Showcasing the Richness of Life.” Artists of all abilities are invited to submit one work that’s ready to hang or display. All media will be accepted. Drop off submissions from 2-6 p.m. Friday at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. The show is scheduled to run from March 30-May 10, and a reception is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. April 4. Email Samantha at laramie.audubon@gmail.com for more information or go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
Public invited to tree ID workshop
The public is invited to a free workshop to learn how to identify trees and shrubs from 1-4 p.m. March 31 at Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive in Cheyenne. Instructors include Ernie Nelson with Rocky Mountain Herbarium, Kristina Hufford with University of Wyoming Ecosystem Science and Management and UW Extension, Jenny Thompson with Barnyards and Backyards and Dorothy Tuthill with the UW Biodiversity Institute. Those with novice or intermediate skills in identifying common trees and shrubs in the region are invited to learn about common species and the basics of plant identification. Participants will work with fresh collections and dried specimens to distinguish between evergreen and deciduous shrubs that are common in local forests and rangelands. No previous experience is necessary, and online registration is required. Go to www.cheyenneevents.org for more information or to register.
Runner Girl registration now open
Registration is now open for She’s A Runner Girl, a running and goal-setting program for girls in grades 2-6. Participants are scheduled to meet from 6:15-7:15 p.m. April 2-May 7 at the University of Wyoming Field House for running and games. The program culminates with participation in the Purple Run 5k on May 11. Laramie women are also invited to be volunteer coaches. The cost is $25, and scholarships are available. Go to www.shesarunnergirl.org for more information or to make a donation to support scholarships for participants.
Basecamp to host gear swap
Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St., is organizing a spring gear swap from 10 a.m.-noon April 6 at the store. Sellers can drop of gently used outdoor clothing and gear from 5-7 p.m. April 5 or 8-10 a.m. April 6. A 25 cent consignment fee will be donated to the Pilot Hill Project. Basecamp staff members will sell items and keep track of inventory, and unsold items and money can be picked up from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 7. Only cash will be accepted during the sale. Go to www.laramiesbasecamp.com for more information.
Application period open for women’s outdoor camps
Registration is now open for two women-only outdoor camps hosted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Becoming an Outdoors Woman, also known as BOW, is scheduled for June 28-30 at the Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp near Dubois. Participants will learn outdoor skills such as canoeing, orienteering, fishing, archery, shooting sports and more. The cost is $150, and the 45 participants will be randomly chosen. The application deadline is April 15. A second camp, called Beyond BOW, is scheduled for Sept. 13-15 at the Safari Club International Granite Creek Camp near Jackson. The hunting-focused camp is open to women looking to develop their hunting skills as well as mentors who want to learn how to introduce hunting to others. Participants will learn hunting ethics, firearms, archery, optics, gun cleaning and more, and they must complete a hunter safety course ahead of time. The cost is $200, and the deadline is June 15. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov/education/becoming-an-outdoors-woman for more information.
Seasonal road closures now in effect on Pole Mountain
Seasonal road closures on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest are in effect as of Friday and will continue dependent on weather and road conditions. The closure includes all roads on the unit except Interstate 80, Wyoming Highway 210, Forest Road 700 west of Vedauwoo Campground, forest roads 719 and 719.A and the Tie City and Happy Jack parking areas. Signs and gates are in place to identify closed areas, according to a news release. To accommodate non-motorized public access during the closure period, two large parking areas were constructed along Highway 210 at junctions with Vedauwoo Road (F.R. 700) and Blair-Wallis Road (F.R. 707). An annual seasonal road closure was established as part of the Pole Mountain Travel Management decision in 2017. The intent of the closure is to protect roadbeds and natural resources from illegal and off-road motorized use during wet spring conditions. The unit is still open to non-motorized access, and roads will be opened as soon as practical. All motorists should refer to the Pole Mountain Motor Vehicle Use Map for details about designated routes. Go to fs.usda.gov/goto/mbr/mvum/maps.
Hazard tree work to affect fall hunting
The U.S. Forest Service is planning temporary road closures in the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains for roadside hazard tree removal, which will impact hunters, according to a news release. Plans will depend on contractor availability, but it is likely that the following roads will be closed from Sept. 1-Oct 31: Cedar Pass, Jerry Acord, Rim Road, Deep Creek and Deep Jack. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will distribute information to hunters as details become available. Information will also be available online and by signs posted this summer. During October, closed roads will be open from 5 p.m.-7 a.m. weekdays and from 5 p.m. Fridays-7 a.m. Mondays for through traffic. No camping will be allowed within a quarter mile of closed roads, even during open hours. Call the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District at (307) 326-5258 for more information.
