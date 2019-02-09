Loppet is a Norwegian term where, in that part of the world, it is spelled løpet. A loppet is a large, long distance cross country skiing event or any long endurance race which occurs across varied terrain.
While an unusual term here in the USA, a loppet has been held at the Happy Jack Recreation Area every winter since 2016. The fourth running of this half marathon ski race is being held Sunday, February 17.
University of Wyoming Nordic Ski Team member Kat Gruner has stepped up as race director this year and is working to expand the race offerings to appeal to wider range of ski abilities. In addition to the 21 kilometer half marathon distance, there is also a 5 km race and a youth race for skiers age 12 and under.
“For the kids’ race, it will be about one kilometer long but will also be an obstacle course,” Gruner said. “It will be a very non-traditional type of race just to have a lot of fun.”
Gruner even came up with a new Laramie Loppet logo featuring a pink jackalope on skis.
“I wanted a logo that showed an animal that just says ‘Wyoming,’” Gruner said. “Rather than the traditional bison or other typical Wyoming animal, I went with the jackalope that really is unique.”
For those unaware, the jackalope is a mythical rabbit that sprouts deer-like antlers. It is assumed only the males have antlers but, since it is mythical, there is no verification.
All racers will receive socks with this unique logo as well as a ski strap. There will be prizes for all race categories and even raffle prizes where everyone has a chance of winning.
The Laramie Loppet will include collegiate racers who are participating in the Cowboy Chase, a college team sprint race, on Saturday, Feb. 16. The Laramie Loppet, unlike the Cowboy Chase event, is open to all abilities and interests. Collegiate waves will take off first followed by citizen racers.
Gruner said all events are freestyle with most racers expected to compete using the skate technique. Tracks will be set, though, for those who prefer using the classic technique.
“Whatever a skier wants to do, they can do it,” Gruner said. “While most racers will be skating, those who prefer to use the classic mode are more than welcome to do so. This race is for everyone and they can ski however they like.”
The half marathon course is not finalized yet and will depend on snow conditions. It could incorporate all the trails within the groomed Nordic trail system or it might be a loop where racers complete two laps. An aid station will be set so that racers go by it twice for food and drink. Gruner said if there are enough volunteers, they’ll set another aid station out on the course.
Prior to race day, race organizers will ski the course and offer waxing recommendations on the event website. The course, once it is determined, will also be posted on the site.
The end-of-race festivities include an award ceremony and even beer provided by one of the event sponsors, Gruner Brothers Brewery out of Casper, which is owned by the race director’s family.
Entry fee for the half marathon is $50 and $20 for the 5 km race; the youth race is free. All proceeds from the event benefit the UW Nordic Ski Team. Those who would like to support the team but don’t want to race or are unable to attend can enter as a “ghost” entry. They pay the fee and still receive the socks and other race swag.
Registration for both the half marathon and 5 km races is via the event website (https://laramieloppet.weebly.com). Those who want to volunteer can contact Gruner via email (kgruner@uwyo.edu).
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
