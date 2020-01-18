Hank Edwards, the supervisor fo the Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Health Lab, stands for a portrait in his office Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the Wyoming State Veterinary-Chemistry Laboratory Complex.
Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
Hank Edwards, who supervises the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Wildlife Health Laboratory, was recently honored by the Wyoming Chapter of the Wildlife Society as its Wildlife Professional of the Year.
Edwards’ lab is located in Laramie, but his work touches all corners of the state. He oversees the monitoring of all diseases in all wildlife, but especially brucellosis in elk and bison and chronic wasting disease in deer, elk and moose.
