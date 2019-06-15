Recreationists advised to be careful about river waters
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department advises anglers and boaters to use extreme caution on the North Platte River because of dangerous conditions. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Tuesday for the river in the Saratoga area. The water is high, fast and cold, according to the department, and inexperienced watercraft users should stay out. All river users should pay attention to flooding information, be prepared for sudden changes in conditions, make a plan and invest in personal flotation devices.
Laramie Mountain Bike Series to resume
The Laramie Mountain Bike Series is set to resume for the summer at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the series scheduled to continue June 25, July 9, July 16 and July 23. All races will start and finish at the Happy Jack Trailhead on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. New courses will be set each week depending for each division. Registration is $15 per race or $45 for the series. Go to www.laramieracing.com for more information.
USFWS seeking input about waterfowl hunting on refuges
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment through Friday about a proposal to expand hunting and fishing opportunities on several wildlife refuges. In Wyoming, the proposal calls for opening Hutton Lake National Wildlife Refuge to waterfowl hunting. A draft environmental assessment is available online along with proposed alternatives and other materials. Comments about Hutton Lake can be submitted to refuge manager Tara Wertz at 970-723-8202, ext. 3 or tara_wertz@fws.gov. Comments can be sent by mail to: Arapaho NWR, 28111 State Hwy 125, Walden, CO 80480. Go to www.fws.gov/mountain-prairie/huntfish.php for more information.
TRACC Booster Summer Sun Fun Run to support LHS teams
The TRACC Booster Summer Sun 5k Fun Run is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 22 starting at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St. Registration is $35, with proceeds to benefit the cross-country and track teams at Laramie High School. The course will take runners and walkers on the walking path that overlooks city. Go to www.active.com for more information.
Hike to explore Rock Creek
Wyoming Wilderness Association is leading a hike into the Rock Creek area of the Medicine Bow National Forest on June 29. The area is located south of Arlington and has been recommended for a wilderness designation. Ecologist Dennis Knight and mammologist Steve Buskirk, both retired professors from the University of Wyoming, are set to guide the hike and teach about ecology, plants and wildlife in the Rock Creek canyon. Participants are planning to meet at Optimist Park at 8 a.m. to arrange carpools for the one-day trip, with the hike expected to be 3-5 miles. To register, contact Shaleas Harrison at 307-272-7136 or shaleas@wildwyo.org.
