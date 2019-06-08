Gowdy Grinder continues for 10th year
The Gowdy Grinder mountain bike race is scheduled for 9 a.m. today at Curt Gowdy State Park, starting at the Aspen Grove Trailhead. The race takes riders on courses that range in distance from 8-20 miles on the park’s singletrack trails, with divisions for beginner, intermediate, advanced and open men and women. The race is organized by WyoX, the high school mountain bike team in Cheyenne, and proceeds will benefit the team’s activities. Go to wyohsmtbikeracing.com for more information.
JackalOpen to return for second year
The JackalOpen 2019, a one-day disc golf tournament, is set to return for the second year June 15 at LaPrele Park. Registration starts at $50, with divisions for players of all abilities, from professional to novice. Play is scheduled to begin with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieDiscGolf for more information.
Laramie Mountain Bike Series to resume
The Laramie Mountain Bike Series is set to resume for the summer at 6 p.m. June 18, with the series scheduled to continue June 25, July 9, July 16 and July 23. All races will start and finish at the Happy Jack Trailhead on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. New courses will be set each week depending for each division. Registration is $15 per race or $45 for the series. Go to laramieracing.com for more information.
TRACC Booster Summer Sun Fun Run to support LHS teams
The TRACC Booster Summer Sun 5k Fun Run is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 22 starting at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St. Registration is $35, with proceeds to benefit the cross-country and track teams at Laramie High School. The course will take runners and walkers on the walking path that overlooks city. Go to www.active.com for more information.
Hike to explore Rock Creek
Wyoming Wilderness Association is leading a hike into the Rock Creek area of the Medicine Bow National Forest June 29. The area is located south of Arlington and has been recommended for a wilderness designation. Ecologist Dennis Knight and mammologist Steve Buskirk, both retired professors from the University of Wyoming, are set to guide the hike and teach about ecology, plants and wildlife in the Rock Creek canyon. Participants are planning to meet at Optimist Park at 8 a.m. to arrange carpools for the one-day trip, with the hike expected to be 3-5 miles. To register, contact Shaleas Harrison at (307) 272-7136 or shaleas@wildwyo.org.
