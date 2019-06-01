Pilot Hill 25k Classic a longtime tradition
The Pilot Hill, the longest-running footrace in the state, is scheduled for 8 a.m. today starting at Altitude Fitness, 3905 Grand Ave. The race takes runners to the top of Pilot Hill and back down over about 15.5 miles, with 1,500 feet of elevation gain. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first man and woman to reach the top as well as the race winners. Proceeds will benefit the Pilot Hill Project. Go highplainsharriers.org/PilotHill for more information.
Cupcake Chase to benefit Heart Mothers
The Cupcake Chase 5k is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. today at Washington Park. Race-day registration, which opens at 8:30 a.m., is $25 and includes a cupcake and T-shirt. Proceeds will benefit Heart Mothers, a local non-profit organization that supports children in Cambodia rescued from human trafficking. An informational meeting about Heart Mothers will take place after the run. Go to www.heartmothers.net for more information.
Free Fishing Day is today
Today is Wyoming Free Fishing Day, when all anyone can fish in Wyoming without a license, with the date set each year by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission to kick off summer. Anglers can cast a line in any Wyoming water except on the Wind River Reservation and in Yellowstone National Park, which are not regulated by Game and Fish. All other fishing regulations, creel limits, size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures remain in effect. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov to review the state’s fishing regulations.
BikeNet to host trail work night
Laramie BikeNet is leading an evening of trail-building from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday at the Schoolyard Trails. Participants are invited to show up on the west side of the section of state land to cut a new stretch of multi-use trail. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water and snacks. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieBikeNet for more information.
Gowdy Grinder continues for 10th year
The Gowdy Grinder mountain bike race is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 8 at Curt Gowdy State Park, starting at the Aspen Grove Trailhead. The race takes riders on courses that range in distance from 8-20 miles on the park’s singletrack trails, with divisions for beginner, intermediate, advanced and open men and women. The race is organized by WyoX, the high school mountain bike team in Cheyenne, and proceeds will benefit the team’s activities. Go to www.wyohsmtbikeracing.com for more information.
Downtown Running Club back for second year
The Downtown Running Club is back in action for the second year. The club hosts a free weekly 5k run from 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays starting at Lovejoy’s Bar and Grill, 101 Grand Ave. Participants can register for the run at any time during the hour and then complete the course at their own pace. After 10 runs, participants receive a T-shirt and free beer. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieDRC for more information.
