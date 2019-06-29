Game and Fish urges caution at plains lakes
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges visitors to the Laramie plains lakes to use caution because of flowing and water damage to roads and parking lots. Roads and parking lots at most lakes are deteriorating because of high water levels, making access difficult, according to a news release. Repairs will begin when waters recede. With additional rain expected this weekend, rising waters could flood or wash out roads. Vehicles are not permitted to leave roadways to avoid flooding or damage. Meeboer Lake has experienced the worst damage. Other plains lakes include Alsop Lake, Twin Buttes Reservoir, Lake Hattie, Gelatt Lake, Sodergreen Lake, Leazenby Lake, Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 and Diamond Lake.
Smokey Bear portraits on display in Centennial
As Smokey Bear celebrates 75 years of helping the U.S. Forest Service prevent wildfire, replicas of historic portraits are on display at national forests around the country. The traveling exhibit is set to be on display at the Centennial Visitor on Wyoming Highway 130 through July 7. The visitor center, located a mile west of Centennial, is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays. The center will be open on the Fourth of July. Artist Rudolph Wendelin created hundreds of images of Smokey in order to highlight national resource conservation and wildlife prevention. His humanized representation of the bear included a ranger hat, jeans and shovel. Some of the touring pieces are housed at the National Agricultural Library, which has collections of rare books, manuscripts, nursery and seed catalogs, photographs and posters from as far back as the 1500s, according to a news release. The Smokey Bear collection includes 19 original paintings by Wendelin. Go to www.nal.usda.gov/exhibits/speccoll/exhibits/show/smokey-bear for more information.
Laramie Mountain Bike Series to continue
The Laramie Mountain Bike Series is set to continue for the summer at 6 p.m. July 9, with additional races scheduled for July 16 and July 23. All races will start and finish at the Happy Jack Trailhead on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. New courses will be set each week depending for each division. Registration is $15 per race or $45 for the series. Go to laramieracing.com for more information.
Hospice of Laramie Toodeloo 5k to celebrate Jubilee Days
The Hospice of Laramie Toodeloo 5k is scheduled for 8 a.m. July 13 at the First Street Plaza. The event is aimed at celebrating Jubilee Days with a run or walk to the Laramie River Greenbelt. Registration is $20, and proceeds will benefit Hospice of Laramie. A 100-yard-dash for kids is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. Go to www.hospiceoflaramie.org.
Summer Moose Day registration open
Registration is now open for Summer Moose Day, a citizen-science project run by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute. Volunteers are invited to choose a route through likely moose habitat, which they’ll survey on the morning of July 27 looking for moose or signs of moose. Routes are located near Arlington, Pole Mountain, Vedauwoo and in the Snowy Range. Participants must attend a one-hour training event before Moose Day, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 17 at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. Go to www.wyomingbiodiversity.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.