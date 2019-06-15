I sit on the ridge and, using binoculars, scan the skyline, first to the south and then to the north. I see no raptors but a raven calls to his buddies and two more arrive as they swoop across the prairie. Two pronghorn bucks eye me from below, unsure if they should stay or flee. Was I friend or foe? They weren’t sure.
I’ve been hiking up to this ridge twice a month for two years — 48 times now. It’s a steep hike but faster to get to my observation point than driving several miles around on a two-track that would, eventually, get me close to the same spot. I prefer hiking to bouncing on a rough road that also includes at least two barbed-wire gates that I’d have to open and close. The hike is simpler and a good opportunity to get my ticker ticking.
I sit and relish the view one last time.
I am both sad and glad that this is my final wildlife survey on this project. I am glad only because the site is a challenge in the winter and, even on this early June day, it is nippy.
I am sad because I’ve become quite attached to the area. After two years, I know its pulse, its personality. I even, somehow, feel a part of it. I’ve been coming out twice a month, staying for two to four days at a time, for two years. It’s a habit I don’t care to quit but, alas, this is the end.
The wind is nearly a constant companion, which is why the area is being eyed as a possible windfarm site. It is early June yet I am bundled in a down parka to armor against the chill. I hoped to end my project on a sunny and calm day, but Mother Nature had other plans.
I am used to the wind by now. It just is. I rejoice when it vanishes and moan when it returns but, in reality, I’ve grown use to it.
Today is a mix of sun and clouds with the temperature only in the mid-50s, a rather pathetic high for this time of year. The breeze swirls around 15 mph out of the west.
The color of the prairie is striking. The emerald green is so bright, I find myself oohing and awing at its intensity.
I look to the ground and note phlox, penstemon and even some Indian paintbrush adding their bright reds, whites and blues to all the green. It is lovely.
I watch for an hour, the designated timeframe for each of my 12 observation points. I sip coffee and generally just enjoy the quiet. In this world of nearly constant background noise, the silence is part of the appeal of this site. The wind provides the background sound although I occasionally hear traffic on the distant highway and trains to the south.
I head back down where, just a few months earlier, the route was tricky due to the drifted snow cornice that curled along the ridgeline. I discovered two winters ago the low spot where, for whatever reason, there was a break in the drift and I could safely climb up and down. A couple times when snow cover was 100 percent, I just sat on my tush and slid down, using my legs as rudders to steer around sagebrush clumps as I zipped past. It was a barely-controlled descent.
Today, though, that drift is just a memory, as are all the struggles – and adventures – I had in accessing those observation points through the winter. I skied atop snow that was part hard-pack and part ice and, when it got too patchy to ski but too drifted to drive, I hiked. Another time I walked around a major drift and then continued on via mountain bicycle. On one ski outing, in a six-hour loop I chalked up only two ravens and one jackrabbit. It was slim pickings for all my effort. I always remind myself that, in data collection, seeing nothing is still something.
Both years I spotlighted the site at night in late summer in hopes of spotting a black-footed ferret. All I saw, while staying up all night for several nights in a row, were a few pronghorn and scads of bunnies.
I waded pond edges, dip-net in hand, searching for salamanders and frogs. I’ve counted songbirds using systematic protocols and maintained bat monitors. These cool devices record bat sonar that can even help in bat identification, based on sonar patterns. I’ve found sagebrush lizards and horned toads but, unexpectedly, no rattlesnakes.
I tip my hat to the coyotes. They are tough and I saw them nearly every survey, even in the deep freeze of winter.
As I end my series of observations, I drive past a busy prairie dog town and pause.
“So long,” I say with a wave.
Nearly a dozen prairie dogs stand like periscopes, look my way and bark. While maybe they were returning the sentiment, my guess is they were just telling me “Good riddance.”
