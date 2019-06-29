With our seemingly endless winter finally turning to summer, many may not want to hear anything about the upcoming ski season. But if joining the Snowy Range Ski Patrol has been on your radar for a while, their Outdoor Emergency Care course starts next week with an informational meeting on July 2. It will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Room 318 of Geology Building at the University of Wyoming. Following that informational meeting, the actual training starts the following Tuesday, on July 9.
Ray Bredehoft, Snowy Range Ski Patrol Representative, said the training moved up this year to get all the dryland training out of the way before the snow flies. Summer evening training might also mesh with schedules better than when the training is held in the fall, as it was last year.
Bredehoft has been on the patrol for the past five years and finds it very rewarding and the training is excellent not only for the ski slopes, but to learn what to do in an emergency in other outdoor settings.
“It’s a great skill set to have,” Bredehoft said. He heads for the backcountry frequently and, in his work with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, feels his ski patrol training also could come into play even when he’s out in the woods going solo or with family.
Bredehoft’s interest in the ski patrol picked up when his wife injured her knee while skiing at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area. The Ski Patrol came to her rescue.
“I found the whole process fascinating,” Bradehoft said. “I decided that I wanted to be a part of it, too.”
The focus of the Snowy Range Ski Patrol is to keep people safe on the slopes or, in the case of the Medicine Bow Nordic Patrol, in the backcountry. For the later, it often involves working with Search and Rescue operations when snowmobilers or skiers get lost in the Snowy Range.
The training focuses on emergency care and how to assess injuries and administer immediate aid. There is also training on how to get a person safely down the slope in a toboggan and how to evacuate skiers should the ski lifts come to an unexpected halt.
Prospective candidates for the ski patrol don’t need prior medical background. They also don’t need to be outstanding skiers or snowboarders but are required to be able to get to any accident on the mountain.
The required Outdoor Emergency Care Course takes 10 weeks, meeting Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. beginning July 9. There are also four field days where participants meet on a weekend day, often at Curt Gowdy State Park, for hands-on “scenario” instruction.
The course is free but all participants must purchase the $85 text and an $8.40 access code for the on-line information and quizzes. Those who make it through the course and pass the on-the-snow test must pay annual dues to the National Ski Patrol and purchase their own coat, aid belt, and initial supplies to put in the belt.
In return, Ski Patrol members get a free season pass at the Snowy Range Ski Area where they can ski as often as they choose and also enjoy meal and gift shop discounts. Each member is asked to patrol a minimum of 10 weekend days during the season. Each day they patrol, the member receives a lift pass to give to a friend or family member. Ski Patrol members also receive discounts not only on ski equipment, but a wide range of outdoor gear.
The Ski Patrol day starts early. Members are first on and last off, meaning they are the first ones up the lifts before they open to the public and the last ones off, after the lifts close to the public. During the day, patrollers take turns maintaining a vigil at the top of the ski lifts, ready for any emergency.
“It’s a great group of people and is very rewarding,” Bredehoft said. “The skills you learn are invaluable.”
For more information on becoming a member of the Snowy Range Ski Patrol or Medicine Bow Nordic Ski Patrol, contact Bredehoft at snowyrangeskipatrol@gmail.com or call Susan Swapp, Ski Patrol Instructor, at 307-460-0047.
