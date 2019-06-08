A record number of 13,712 athletes will converge on Albuquerque, New Mexico for the 2019 National Senior Games from June 14 to 25. Add in the estimated 15,000 family members and friends coming to cheer on the athletes and it will be the largest National Senior Games in history.
Held every two years since 1987, it is the largest multi-sport event in the world for people ages 50 and over. There are 19 medal sports in this year’s National Games with more than 800 events staged at multiple venues over the two week event period.
Among that number are 35 from Wyoming, representing 20 cities and towns scattered around the state. While Cheyenne has the highest number of athletes competing with 16, Laramie comes in second with 14 participants.
One of those is E.G. “Gerry” Meyer who will be competing in his 12th National Games and, this year, making the monumental 100-plus age group. Meyer said he won medals in the 5K and 1.5K running events during the 2011 National Senior Games when they were held in Houston.
“I sort of figured that would be it for me,” Meyer said. “I didn’t think I’d get to be this old. Once it became possible to make it to the age of 100 and still compete, I had to go for it.”
In this, his first Nationals since 2011, Meyer competes in four track and field events: the 50 meter, 100 meter, 200 meter, and 400 meter distances.
“I made it,” Meyer said when asked what it felt like to head to Nationals in a couple weeks.
Laramie will be represented by five participants in the cycling events that include 40k and 20k road races as well as 5K and 10K time trails. Allory Deiss and Casey Wood compete in all four events in the 65 to 69 and 60 to 64 age groups, respectively. Those competing in the two road races are Van Jacobson in the 70 to 74 age group, Sharon Leder in the 75 to 79 age group and Beth Vanderborgh in the 50 to 54 age group.
Wood said he vowed, when he turned 60, to do things he had never done before.
“Last year I floated the Grand Canyon,” Wood said. “This year I’m going to the National Senior Games.”
Tom Burkett will be competing in both the 10K and 5K running road races in the 65 to 69 age group while his wife, Sandra Ryan-Burkett, will take to the pool to swim the 50 yard breaststroke and the 50 yard freestyle in the 55 to 59 age group.
“We’re going just for the fun of it,” Burkett said.
“We’re just living the dream,” Ryan-Burkett chimed in with a grin.
Tommy Raulston, who is running in the 400 and 800 meter Track and Field events for the 50 to 54 age group managed to drop just a little bit of weight since competing in the Wyoming Games last August, but he did it the hard way.
“Last August I ran with two kidneys, and this time I’ll be running only with one,” Raulston said. “I donated a kidney last November and have been working to get ready for Nationals ever since.”
David Zander, who will also compete in Track and Field, running the 200 meter, 400 meter and 800 meter events in the 65 to 69 age group, can attest to the effort Raulston put in to get ready.
“He has really worked at it,” Zander said. “He has been amazing to watch.”
Speaking of watching, Zander said that he’s watched his 10 children play sports for many, many years and now that they are all done, he’s taking to the track.
“Now it’s my turn,” he said. “Last August at the Wyoming Senior Games was my first race and now I’m excited to be going to Nationals.”
The only other Laramie athlete repeating at Nationals is Tim Kearley who also competed a few years ago. He will be taking on the sprint events for Track and Field, running the 50 meter, 100 meter, 200 meter and 400 meter events in the 70 to 74 age group.
Headed for the court is Marian Showacre who will be competing in singles tennis in the 65 to 69 age group. While this is Showacre’s first National Games, she has been competing in tennis since picking up a racquet at the age of 9. She also played softball and golf and just loves competition. In preparation for Nationals she spent plenty of time through the winter swimming and lifting weights in addition to playing tennis.
“I want to be really fit when I go,” Showacre said. “If I get beat I want it to be because they are better than me, but not more fit than me.”
Rounding out Team Laramie is Everett Sheffield who competes in bowling in the 70 to 74 age group and Bill Weber who will also compete in Track and Field. His events are discus and shot put where he’ll compete in the 60 to 64 age group.
All athletes must earn their right to compete by first qualifying in one of the 52 state-level games held throughout the country and Canada. All Wyoming athletes won that right by placing first, second or third in their event last August at the Wyoming Senior Games held in Laramie.
For those looking ahead, the 2021 National Senior Games will be held in Fort Lauderdale but, before that, are the Wyoming State games slated for August of 2019 and 2020 in Cheyenne.
