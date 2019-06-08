Fourteen Laramie athletes are headed for the National Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico this month. Those competing are (front row, left to right) Beth Vanderborgh, Casey Wood, Tommy Raulston, David Zander, and Allory Deiss; (back row left to right Van Jacobson, Marian Showacre, Sandra Ryan-Burkett, Tom Burkett, Timothy Kearley, Bill Weber, E.G. "Gerry" Meyer and Sharon Leder (Not pictured is Everett Sheffield).