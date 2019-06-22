Summer arrived officially yesterday with the Solstice. These long days are ideal for either getting up early or going out in the evening for a bike ride. While the biking season kicked off some time ago for many cycling enthusiasts, Mother Nature has not exactly cooperated to really get those pedaling urges flowing.
If you’ve put it off but finally have the urge to get the bike out of the shed, getting it ready for the season takes a bit of care.
While some people may pump up the tires and call it good, those who spend a good bit of time on their bikes give their bike more TLC. This ensures a safer ride, but it also reduces the prospect of having a breakdown out in the middle of nowhere.
Members of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour Planning Committee offer these basic steps for cleaning and lubing your bike not only to start the season but to continue through the riding season:
1. Check your tires and pump them up to the pressure indicated on the rim of the tire. All tires need air after sitting over the winter. In fact, checking pressure and pumping them up should be done regularly, even daily when going on long rides.
2. Lift each wheel off the ground and spin them or, better yet, put the bike on a stand to check for any wheel wobbles or grinding noises. If you don’t have a stand, take the bike for a short test drive around the block to listen and feel for problems.
3. Clean the bike to remove the grime. Investing in special bike detergent is one way to go but dishwashing detergent, such as Dawn, also works well. Avoid using too much water pressure; the “shower” setting on the hose works best.
4. Once clean, apply degreaser on the drivetrain – this includes the gear cassette, derailleurs, chain and chain rings. Keep the degreaser away from the brake calipers/brake pads/rotors. A chain-cleaning tool is a good investment as are special brushes to really get things clean. Let the bike dry in the sun a bit before going to the next step.
5. Lube the chain. There are many YouTube videos available that show how to lube the chain. The key is to clean the chain first, apply an appropriate bicycle-specific lube, let it soak in for about five minutes and then wipe off the excess oil.
Laramie resident and committee member, Marilyn Krysl, gives her bike close inspection at the start of the season. She checks her carbon frame bike for cracks and said those with metal frames should inspect weld sites for cracks and signs of wear.
Empty the seat bag or any other gear carrier on the bike and check your supplies before putting them back in the bag. Mike Milam, another member of the Tour Planning Committee, recalls how he found out the hard way that he forgot to replace his CO2 canisters after fixing a flat the previous fall. These CO2 canisters are used to quickly fill up a flat tire instead of using a tire pump. Typically one canister is used per flat tire and needs replacing by the next bike ride.
Check the gear bag to ensure there is at least one, if not two, bike tubes, a tube repair kit, and an air pump that is in working order. The pump is important even for those preferring to use CO2 canisters as a back-up should the canisters miss-fire. Carry a multi-tool specific for bicycles to make adjustments as needed.
Committee member Ruth Troyanek recommends taking a short ride around the neighborhood before trekking off on a long ride.
“Try out the gears and check the brakes,” Troyanek said. “You might want new handlebar tape and check battery levels on any lights you use.”
For more extensive repairs and upkeep, such as replacing the chain or gear cassette, take your bike to the professionals at the local bike shop. Remember it’s best to make an appointment ahead of time. This is a busy time of year and you’ll likely not be able to roll right into the shop and get a tune-up right away.
Milam and Krysl both suggest treating your bike shop mechanics with a bit of TLC, too. A nice fresh coffee, special snack or even some of their favorite adult beverage can ensure your bike gets tended to as soon as possible. Also, as a courtesy, be sure to get the mud and grime off your bike before dropping it off.
