Today is Wyoming Free Fishing Day. That means both residents and nonresidents alike can fish for free without a license. This applies to all waters in Wyoming with the exception of Yellowstone National Park and the Wind River Indian Reservation. All fishing regulations such as creel and size limits, gear restrictions, fishing hours, and stream closures still apply.
In spite of the Winter Weather Advisory earlier in the week, the weekend looks good for getting out and tossing a line. Afternoon showers are possible but temperatures are finally expected to rise and may even get to near normal by Sunday.
Steve Gale, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Fisheries Biologist for the Laramie region, said all this moisture is a good thing since, obviously, fish need water.
“We saw a really good April across the Laramie Basin and it should pick up now as the weather improves,” Gale said. “It looks like it’ll be a great season with healthy water levels.”
Laramie Plains Lakes
Across the Laramie Basin, the angling season is off and running. Gale said these are generally shallow, high production lakes where it is not uncommon to lose fish over the winter. The good news – very good news – is that no lake or reservoir experienced a winter kill.
“Given that it was a tough winter, this is really good news,” Gale said. “This makes the fourth winter in a row where we’ve not had a winter kill in the Laramie Plains lakes.”
Stocking of these lakes and reservoirs takes place in April and Gale said the tight schedule and the cold temperatures required some stocking even while there was ice on the surface. A popular YouTube video of stocking 3,500 Snake River cutthroat and 3,240 Eagle Lake rainbow trout at Gelatt Lake showed the crew using some ingenuity by using a chainsaw to cut through the ice to deliver the fish. Gale said they typically don’t stock when there’s ice covering the lake, but had to this year due to the late ice and tight schedule.
This is the fourth year of over-winter survival at Gelatt and, with all the new fish added, it’s in excellent shape. There are trout reaching 24 inches now and even a few grayling that measure about 15 inches.
Alsop Lake also saw some hard times with a winter kill four years ago but it has really turned around. Gale said there are plenty of cutthroat and rainbow trout now with many over 20 inches in length and weighing over four pounds.
For anglers looking to catch more fish even if they aren’t as big, Meebour is a good place to go. The fish are likely smaller due to the higher numbers.
Another hot spot is Twin Buttes, another example of a fishery that came back after being plagued with low water and high alkalinity. It’s been on the rebound for seven to eight years with anglers catching both rainbow and brown trout over 20 inches in length. Bear River cutthroat trout are now added to the mix.
Sodergren is a family-friendly lake that is stocked with catchable rainbow and cutthroat trout. It is not as productive as some of the other basin lakes but is a good option for children who are eager to catch a fish.
Diamond Lake
If you’re looking to get away from the crowds and willing to drive a little farther to get there, head to Diamond Lake, 31 miles northwest of Laramie and two miles north of Interstate 80 off the Cooper Cover exit (Exit 279).
The fishery was revived in 2016 and now, after three years of stocking, anglers can expect rainbow trout up to 18 inches in length. There are also brook trout in the 12 to 14 inch range.
“There have been a good three years of stocking once we secured a stable water source,” Gale said. “We are excited for this season and are seeing very good catch rates with fish in excellent condition.”
Medicine Bow Mountains
Fishing season “up top” in the Snowy Range is not that far off while open water abounds at the lower elevations. Getting to both Lake Owen and Rob Roy Reservoir may be a bit delayed this year due to the late snow, but both waters are in great shape. Lake Owen is a particular hot spot for catching nice brook trout with some even getting over 12 inches in length, which is large for brook trout. There are also rainbow and cutthroat trout.
Pole Mountain
For those looking for a bit of adventure, head for the hidden beaver ponds across Pole Mountain. Thanks to volunteer efforts every June, fish are stocked across the area.
“You might find a pond that has brook trout more than a foot long, while another one might have smaller fish but with a high catch rate,” Gale said. “It’s a great place to explore and see what you find.”
Laramie River
The Laramie River continues to improve and is turning into quite a brown trout hot spot. The fish are bigger in the stretch through Monolith Ranch and on into town but more numerous and a bit smaller in the upstream reaches. Generally, expect to catch fish in the 14 to 16 inch range.
“The Laramie River has turned into an excellent wild brown trout fishery,” Gale said. “It is also so convenient to get out after a day of work and toss a line in the evening.”
Upper North Platte and Encampment rivers
For those headed to the Saratoga side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, there’s plenty of excellent fishing. Gale said the fish numbers around the Treasure Island section of the North Platte River are at their highest when compared with the last 10 years.
“The Encampment River is still a gem of a small river,” Gale said. “It has good populations of rainbow and brown trout. Both of these rivers are Blue Ribbon rivers within Wyoming.”
Wheatland Reservoir Number 3
If landing a big trout is your goal, head to Wheatland Reservoir Number 3. Rainbow and brown trout measuring more than 24 inches are common. This large reservoir even has walleye, rainbow trout and cutthroat trout. There’s even a chance to catch a tiger trout, which is a hybrid of the brown and brook trout.
