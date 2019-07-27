USFS releases restoration project draft decision
The U.S. Forest Service has released a draft decision notice, environmental assessment and finding of no significant impact for the Muddy Creek and Lake Creek Watershed Restoration Project. The draft decision protects wetland resources in and around Forest Roads 553 and 588 in the Snowy Range of the Medicine Bow National Forest, according to a news release. The project decision, when finalized, will call for fully closing and decommissioning the two roads, also known as Muddy Creek Road and Lake Creek Road, to allow for restoration. Both roads have been closed in 2013 through an emergency forest order because of soil and water resource damage caused by unauthorized motorized use. Anyone with a valid mining claim in the project area can request motorized access to the claim from the district ranger, and requests will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. A 45-day objection period opened Friday. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=43899 for more information.
Lower Encampment construction project pushed back to Aug. 5
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is urging boaters to avoid traveling the Encampment River downstream of Baggot Rocks Public Access Area starting Aug. 5 because of a fish passage project. The construction site is downstream of Baggot Rocks and upstream of the confluence with the North Platte River. Boaters can launch at Odd Fellows or Smelter and take out at Baggot Rocks. A difficult quarter-mile portage at the site, which is not recommended, is mandatory until the river becomes navigable again in the fall. The project had been scheduled to begin in July but was pushed back because the water level remained floatable for boaters, and Game and Fish didn’t want to cut the season short.
Habitat work set Wick/Beumee WHMA
Visitors to the Wick/Beumee Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Arlington should use caution during a habitat enhancement project on the property, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The project involves removing conifer trees with chainsaws on both sides of Sand Lake Road. The project is expected to be completed by early August.
