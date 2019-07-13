Hospice of Laramie Toodeloo 5k to celebrate Jubilee Days
The Hospice of Laramie Toodeloo 5k is scheduled for 8 a.m. today at the First Street Plaza. The event is aimed at celebrating Jubilee Days with a run or walk to the Laramie River Greenbelt. Registration is $20, and proceeds will benefit Hospice of Laramie. A 100-yard-dash for kids is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. Go to www.hospiceoflaramie.org.
Boaters should avoid Lower Encampment during project
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is urging boaters to avoid traveling the Encampment River downstream of Baggot Rocks Public Access Area starting Monday because of a fish passage project. The construction site is downstream of Baggot Rocks and upstream of the confluence with the North Platte River. Boaters can launch at Odd Fellows or Smelter and take out at Baggot Rocks. A difficult quarter-mile portage at the site, which is not recommended, is mandatory until the river becomes navigable again in the fall.
Laramie Mountain Bike Series to continue
The Laramie Mountain Bike Series is set to continue for the summer at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the last race of the season set for July 23. All races will start and finish at the Happy Jack Trailhead on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. New courses will be set each week depending for each division. Registration is $15 per race or $45 for the series. Go to laramieracing.com for more information.
Summer Moose Day registration open
Registration is now open for Summer Moose Day, a citizen-science project run by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute. Volunteers are invited to choose a route through likely moose habitat, which they’ll survey on the morning of July 27 looking for moose or signs of moose. Routes are located near Arlington, Pole Mountain, Vedauwoo and in the Snowy Range. Participants must attend a one-hour training event before Moose Day, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. Go to www.wyomingbiodiversity.org for more information.
Laramie Range Epic a race with a new name
The Laramie Range Epic, formerly the Laramie Enduro Epic, which was formerly the Laramie Enduro, is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. July 27 on the trail system on the Medicine Bow National Forest east of Laramie. The mountain bike race is set to start on Headquarters Road, with riders having the option of one or two laps on a 31-mile loop. The course will take place all on dirt, with aid stations every 10 miles. Registration starts at $75 and is scheduled to close at 8 a.m. July 23 or when the race reaches 500 riders. Go to laramierangeepic.com for more information.
Habitat work set Wick/Beumee WHMA
Visitors to the Wick/Beumee Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Arlington should use caution during a habitat enhancement project on the property, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The project involves removing conifer trees with chainsaws on both sides of Sand Lake Road. The project is expected to be completed by early August.
Diamond Lake to receive additional water
Diamond Lake, also known as Bosler Reservoir, is set to receive an additional 1,000 acre feet of water during the next several weeks from Wheatland Irrigation District, which owns the water. The reservoir currently contains about 2,576 acre feet. Funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program were used to purchase the water, according to a news release. The federal program uses money from taxes on fishing and boating equipment to fund management and restoration of waters used for fishing and recreation. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department began restocking Diamond Lake in 2016 after water supplies returned to an adequate level after being too low for about a decade. The Diamond Lake Public Access Area is owned by Wheatland Irrigation District, so users should be respectful by packing out trash and staying on designated roadways, according to the department.
