Forest Service warns of fire danger
The U.S. Forest Service urges visitors to the national forest to use caution when building and maintaining campfires, despite lingering snow and summer precipitation. Fire personnel have responded recently to multiple unattended or escaped campfires, and some of the largest wildfires in the area in recent years have started when fire danger was low. Campers should always make sure fires are extinguished before leaving a fire unattended. This can be done by stirring coals and burned materials with water until cool. Also, fireworks are never allowed on federal lands. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Diamond Lake to receive additional water
Diamond Lake, also known as Bosler Reservoir, is set to receive an additional 1,000 acre feet of water during the next several weeks from Wheatland Irrigation District, which owns the water. The reservoir currently contains about 2,576 acre feet. Funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program were used to purchase the water, according to a news release. The federal program uses money from taxes on fishing and boating equipment to fund management and restoration of waters used for fishing and recreation. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department began restocking Diamond Lake in 2016 after water supplies returned to an adequate level after being too low for about a decade. The Diamond Lake Public Access Area is owned by Wheatland Irrigation District, so users should be respectful by packing out trash and staying on designated roadways, according to the department.
Smokey Bear portraits on display in Centennial
As Smokey Bear celebrates 75 years of helping the U.S. Forest Service prevent wildfire, replicas of historic portraits are on display at national forests around the country. The traveling exhibit is set to be on display at the Centennial Visitor on Wyoming Highway 130 through Sunday. The visitor center, located a mile west of Centennial, is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays. The center will be open on July 4. Artist Rudolph Wendelin created hundreds of images of Smokey in order to highlight national resource conservation and wildlife prevention. His humanized representation of the bear included a ranger hat, jeans and shovel. Some of the touring pieces are housed at the National Agricultural Library, which has collections of rare books, manuscripts, nursery and seed catalogs, photographs and posters from as far back as the 1500s, according to a news release. The Smokey Bear Collection includes posters, proofs, original artwork, motion pictures, sound recordings and memorabilia. The collection includes 19 original paintings by Wendelin. Go to www.nal.usda.gov/exhibits/speccoll/exhibits/show/smokey-bear for more information.
Habitat work set Wick/Beumee WHMA
Visitors to the Wick/Beumee Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Arlington should use caution during a habitat enhancement project on the property, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The project involves removing conifer trees with chainsaws on both sides of Sand Lake Road. The project is expected to be completed by early August. On Monday, a one-day road closure for paving around the Wagonhound Rest Area will affect access to the area. To access the property on Monday, use Interstate 80 exit 260 and County Road 402 instead of exit 267.
Boaters should avoid Lower Encampment during project
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is urging boaters to avoid traveling the Encampment River downstream of Baggot Rocks Public Access Area starting July 15 because of a fish passage project. The construction site is downstream of Baggot Rocks and upstream of the confluence with the North Platte River. Boaters can launch at Odd Fellows or Smelter and take out at Baggot Rocks. A difficult quarter-mile portage at the site, which is not recommended, is mandatory until the river becomes navigable again in the fall.
COG plans Pole Mountain clean-up
Volunteer group Common Outdoor Ground is organizing a clean-up on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest from 4-7 p.m. Monday. Volunteers are planning to meet at the Lincoln Monument Rest Area to break up into groups to pick up trash at different locations. Dumpsters will be on site and food will be provided. If you know of an area that needs cleaning, contact COG at commonoutdoorground@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook.
Laramie Mountain Bike Series to continue
The Laramie Mountain Bike Series is set to continue for the summer at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with additional races scheduled for July 16 and July 23. All races will start and finish at the Happy Jack Trailhead on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. New courses will be set each week depending for each division. Registration is $15 per race or $45 for the series. Go to laramieracing.com for more information.
Hospice of Laramie Toodeloo 5k to celebrate Jubilee Days
The Hospice of Laramie Toodeloo 5k is scheduled for 8 a.m. July 13 at the First Street Plaza. The event is aimed at celebrating Jubilee Days with a run or walk to the Laramie River Greenbelt. Registration is $20, and proceeds will benefit Hospice of Laramie. A 100-yard-dash for kids is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. Go to www.hospiceoflaramie.org.
Summer Moose Day registration open
Registration is now open for Summer Moose Day, a citizen-science project run by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute. Volunteers are invited to choose a route through likely moose habitat, which they’ll survey on the morning of July 27 looking for moose or signs of moose. Routes are located near Arlington, Pole Mountain, Vedauwoo and in the Snowy Range. Participants must attend a one-hour training event before Moose Day, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 17 at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. Go to www.wyomingbiodiversity.org for more information.
Laramie Range Epic a race with a new name
The Laramie Range Epic, formerly the Laramie Enduro Epic, which was formerly the Laramie Enduro, is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. July 27 on the trail system on the Medicine Bow National Forest east of Laramie. The mountain bike race is set to start on Headquarters Road, with riders having the option of one or two laps on a 31-mile loop. The course will take place all on dirt, with aid stations every 10 miles. Registration starts at $75 and is scheduled to close at 8 a.m. July 23 or when the race reaches 500 riders. Go to laramierangeepic.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.