I pick up speed and enjoy the downhill after cranking uphill for the previous 5 miles. The road’s shoulder is a palatial eight feet wide, giving me plenty of room to maneauver without crossing the fog line — that white line that demarcates the shoulder from the traffic lane.
In the bat of an eye the pavement deteriorates. It crumbles and then I skitter through a particularly loose patch of gravel. Then there are “tar snakes” — those wiggling lines of black tar used to fill cracks in the pavement. Often the tar doesn’t actually fill the crack, though, and leaves a gap that is about the width of a bicycle tire. If I slip into one of those, I know I’ll take a harsh — and possibly injury-producing — tumble.
“Oh no! Oh no!,” I say outloud although nobody is within earshot. I am going too fast for the conditions but had no hint the pavement would turn bad so quickly. Such is the world of road cycling where the pavement can go from sublime to dreadful in nothing flat.
I manage to get my speed in check and then, with no traffic approaching from behind, ease over to the smooth pavement of the driving lane. I breathe a sigh of relief and even smile as I welcome the smooth ride. Luckily it is only 7 a.m. so motorized traffic is light. I keep an eye for vehicles via the rearview mirror mounted on my sunglasses and enjoy the ride. When traffic comes up from behind, I venture onto the rough shoulder again.
This is the final day of the 2019 Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour. I am on the highway just outside Meeteetse, part of a line of some 300-plus cyclists who are making their way towards Thermopolis.
We left that home of Hot Springs State Park six days earlier as the Tour made its way in a large loop around the Big Horn Basin. Our slogan for the tour this year, “Cycling where the Dinosaurs Once Roamed,” was inspired by the dinosaur museum in Thermopolis and the various fossil discoveries in the region.
From a satelite view, the basin apears as a giant oval hole about 150 miles long by 80 miles wide. An article entitled “Hunting Lost Worlds in Wyoming’s Bighorn Basin” in the on-line magazine, Smithsonian.com, describes the geology of the area and the preponderance of fossil finds.
The basin also makes for some pleasant cycling, with somewhat light traffic and terrain that varies from lush cultivated fields to color-banded badlands.
Now in its 23rd year, the Tour de Wyoming has been showing off Wyoming from the seat of a bicycle for a week every July. The route changes each year and entices cyclists from around the state, the country, and even the globe.
This year, riders came from 38 states and four foreign countries. Nearly half of the riders were from across Wyoming with 16 communities represented. The town with the largest group of riders was Laramie, with over 52 riders and volunteers. The mean age of the riders was 57 years, with a range from 11 to 80. There were 38 riders age 70 and over.
Our host towns in addition to Thermopolis included Basin, Cowley, Red Lodge, Powell and Meeteetse. Staying mostly in the local schools, once done cycling for the day, riders fan out throughout the community to take in the sights, visit museums and partake of local establishments – this is an eattin’ and drinkin’ crowd.
In each host town, community groups and local caterers feed the crowd for breakfast and dinner. Most riders camp either on the football field or in the gym, while others opt for a more private mode, heading to local motels.
To add to the Wyoming flair, Ten Sleep native, Jalan Crossland, delighted the crowd with his unique brand of Wyoming ballads when we stopped for the night in Cowley. Aaron Davis and the Mystery Machine, out of Jackson, offered western Americana music during the Tour’s stay in Powell. While not so much a dancing crowd after pedaling bicycles all day, tour members relish relaxing while listening to music featuring Wyoming talent.
The Tour de Wyoming is a fundraiser for Cycle Wyoming, a non-profit corporation based in Laramie. The organization promotes safe cycling across the state and uses the funds to sponsor cycling events, build trails, and finance other bicycle improvements.
The event is 100 percent volunteer-driven and is spearheaded by the 20-member planning committee, comprised primarily of Laramie residents. During the event, other volunteers step up to man the rest stops and cruise the course in case someone needs a lift for whatever reason.
I’ve served as Tour Director since the event’s inception in 1997. I can’t put my finger on the exact reason why I keep stepping up year after year. Basically it comes down to the fact that my life is richer due to the people I meet and the places we go for that one week each year.
In about a month, the process will start all over again as we make plans for the 2020 Tour de Wyoming. Route and registration info will be posted on the event website by Thanksgiving for anyone interested in joining our merry caravan of cyclists.
