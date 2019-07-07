Sleeping under the stars; listening to nature with only a thin layer of nylon to insulate the sounds; waking in the morning to the chee-chee-chee of chickadees or the cute twitter of chipping sparrows. Camping is all of these things, and much more.
With the Fourth of July weekend in progress, there’s no time like the present to get out and enjoy the out-of-doors. Camping, especially via a tent or other mode that minimizes muffling of all those sounds and smells, creates an intimacy with nature; you become a part of it rather than a mere spectator.
For first timers, vehicle camping – where you only have to lug the gear from your car to the campsite – is the way to go. Here are a few basics on gear and techniques that might make the experience more enjoyable.
First, determine where you want to go. Keep it close to home initially, should the weather turn lousy and you opt to abort early.
For those first outings, a developed campground is the best bet especially if access to an outhouse is high on your list of “must haves.” Check ahead of time, though, in case reservations are needed. Such is the situation at many of our Wyoming State Parks where they might fill up on a weekend.
Camping in “dispersed campgrounds” is an option for some, but not all, public lands. This means you can camp wherever you like with limitations on distance away from the road. This type of camping often offers more solitude but without any of the amenities found in campgrounds.
As for gear, here are a few basics you’ll need:
n Tent: The size and type of tent depends on the mode of camping. If weight is a concern, the size of tent should be minimized. If car camping where weight is not a problem, go for a larger tent; you’ll welcome the elbowroom. Be sure the tent has a rainfly and, unless you’re absolutely sure it won’t rain, take the time to put it on. Pitch the tent at home first so you know how to do it and, if camping with children, maybe even spend a night in your own backyard for a test run.
n Sleeping bag: These come in different temperature ratings but those ratings are merely a guideline. It’s easier to vent a sleeping bag when it’s too warm than shiver all night when it’s not doing the trick. Don’t skimp on the sleeping bag since you get what you pay for. Down is a popular fill material but it isn’t the best insulator when it gets wet. Synthetic fill often keeps its loft when wet, but is neither as light nor as warm as down. Check into the options before you buy.
n Sleeping pad: For many, this item is the key to nighttime comfort. Not only will a pad add cushioning, it also provides insulation between you and the ground. Self-inflating types are a nice option while types that require actual huffing and puffing can provide a bit more loft and make the ground seem less lumpy.
n Lighting: A bright lantern is quite helpful when the days are short and dark arrives well before you’re ready for shut-eye. Such may not be needed if camping alone or with just one or two others where headlamps are the best bet. When camping with others, a red-light option can ease the eye-crippling light when you look at each other.
Food is, of course, critical. For some, camping is all about fixing scrumptious meals. Dutch ovens are the most extravagant mode to prepare everything from lasagna to chocolate cake. Such effort is considerable but for those who relish being a camp chef, it can be quite satisfying to fix wonderful meals using briquettes and cast iron cookware.
Those who prefer a simpler approach will do fine with a camp stove. It’s a better bet than cooking via campfire – not counting roasting marshmallows for the obligatory s’mores for dessert. A two-burner propane stove works well when camping with others; using a single-burner backpack stove is minimal hassle when going solo.
Plan your meals in advance and remember that resorting to ramen noodles is fine but much better meals can be concocted with just a bit of effort. Don’t forget about clean-up, though. Scrubbing a pan that has burned can require tedious scraping. Cookware seems harder to clean when camping compared to letting it soak in a sink at home.
Of course there are negative aspects to camping as well. Mosquitoes are particularly robust right now. Having a tent in good condition that keeps the bugs out but allows for ventilation is a must when the buzzing becomes particularly annoying.
You’ll get dirty and smelly and, for some, that’s part of the fun. Rain at night might be too noisy while, for others, it can actually sound peaceful. Regardless, the more you camp the more you’ll find your own tricks. The key is to just get out and do it; that’s the best way to learn how it’s done.
