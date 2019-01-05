View the Parks and Recreation Guide at: www.cityoflaramie.org/parksandrec. Be sure to like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/laramie.parksandrecreation/). We share lots of useful information and exciting news on our Facebook page!
If you have questions regarding Parks & Recreation services, please call us at 721-5269. Notify Me is a great way to connect with the City of Laramie! Want to stay informed about the Parks & Recreation Department or various other City items? Visit www.cityoflaramie.org/notifyme, sign up and choose the areas about which you wish to receive automatic notifications. Notifications can be sent via text or email.
Time to Unwind
Come relax in the leisure pool, sauna or hot tub. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Memberships for everyone!
The Recreation Center has memberships for all ages and life stages, with additional benefits available at no additional charge. Check out our Core Drop-in Fitness classes which are now a part of your membership! Memberships also provide discounts to many of our scheduled activities as well as access to events like Pickleball or First Friday Fun Night at no additional charge! Come join us for the fun! Check out www.cityoflaramie.org/membership for rates and details.
Free Drop in Fitness Classes with your Membership!
Join us any day of the week for our fun class offerings—including water aerobics, XaBeat, Revolutions, Body Power or Hardcore TBT. There is sure to be a class that fits your schedule and fitness level! Visit www.cityoflaramie.org/fitness to view our current fitness schedule and to check on holiday closures and cancellations. Make sure to come early to ensure a spot in the class as they fill up quickly.
Fit Happens!
A new drop-in class is from 5:45-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Admission is free with a membership or day pass purchase. The class focuses on overall body strength and fitness.
Spring Adult Basketball League — Age: 16 years & up
New for Spring 2019: We are moving to a 6-week/12-game season, with 2 weeks of pool play, 4 weeks of bracket-play, and section champions crowned at the end. Games may be played Monday through Thursday evenings. We feature regulation courts, glass backboards, and electronic scoreboards. Two qualified officials at each game, with NFSHSA rules governing play. A minimum of 5, maximum of 12 players allowed. Individuals looking to get on a team, email parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org. Location: Laramie Recreation Center Note: To receive the $25 early registration discount, you must have your registration form, team roster, and fee paid no later than 12/28/18. Final deadline for all other teams is 1/13/19. Prior to the first game, all captains are required to attend an organizational meeting (TBA), and each player is required to register, on-line at cityoflaramie.org/player card, or at the front desk of the Rec Center. Must be 16 years of age or older and sign a COL roster to play. Under the age of 18 years must have a parent/guardian sign a consent to play. 2/4-3/14 M-Th 6-9P $400.00 129024-1
YBT
Tradition, competition and fun! Join us for the 29th Annual Youth Basketball Tournament (YBT). This tournament is a great opportunity for teams from multiple states to come visit our beautiful city and play some great games. Teams are guaranteed three games within their age divisions. We have divisions from 4th grade — 8th grade for both genders. Games are played at gyms throughout town. Grade: 4-8
Location: Laramie Recreation Center
Note: Register online by February 14 for a discount.
Completed registration packets and payment must be received by March 14th at 5pm. Schedules will be available online the week of March 25. All teams should be prepared to play games on Fri, Sat, & Sun. Schedules, forms and more information.
Snowplow Sam
These classes are designed for skaters ages 3-5 yrs. old. This unit gives the student room to grow as a skater, while considering their well-being and security. Building a lifetime of skating starts from the beginning. This class is designed to make sure your child has a great experience to get them to come back!
½ Price Holiday Skate
For the 2018 winter break, ½ price skating is available from Dec. 18-Jan. 6 at the Laramie Ice & Events Center.
Basic Levels
These levels are designed for skaters ages 6-18 yrs. old. This unit covers skaters that are new to the ice as well as experienced skaters. Skater who are coming from the Snowplow Sam unit will begin at either Basic 2 or 3 after assessments.
Learn to Skate Hockey Age: 3-16 years
This class is designed for the hockey skater with little to no experience. Upon completion of this level, some of the skills that the skater will be able to execute will be proper hockey stance, two-foot glides, forward swizzles and double c-cuts. Once the skater masters these skills they will be ready to transition into the Laramie Amateur Hockey Club Initiation Program. Please inquire at the Front Desk for information on LAHC! Note: Registration will open Aug 1st and close the first day of each session. Participants are encouraged to wear long socks, warm clothes, & gloves!
Learn to Speed Skate and Figure Skate
The Laramie Ice & Event Center is excited to be offering the USFS curriculum through our High Altitude Skating Program. We will be offering classes on Sundays in Figure Skating and Speed Skating. Email Skate Director Tracy Malone at tmalone@cityoflaramie.org for more information. Go to parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org to register.
Half-Price Lunch Skate
Half-Price Lunch Skate is from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Personal Trainers
Ever want to try to improve your fitness, reach new goals for flexibility and strength? Try a session with a personal trainer. We have five different personal trainers available to help you develop your own personal fitness plan and work towards your goals. For additional information check out www.cityoflaramie.org/trainers
Drop-In Basketball — Age: 16 years & up
We reserve the West Court at the Laramie Recreation Center for pick-up basketball on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 6am — 8am, and Sundays from 2pm — 4pm. Pinnies and basketballs are available at the front desk to check out. Free with Membership or Day pass.
Rent the Recreation Center!
The Recreation Center has three great meeting rooms perfect for anything from a family get together to a board meeting. You also can rent the gymnasiums, fitness rooms or a pool for your next party. Give us a call or stop by to see the facilities!
Pickleball
This exciting game is taking the nation by storm, incorporating aspects of tennis, ping pong, and badminton. This drop-in activity is for beginners and experts alike. Use your membership or day pass to play. All equipment is provided and can be set up at other times pending available space.
Competitive Pickleball
Do you love Pickleball and think you may be interested in some of the local tournaments? Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon intermediate to advanced players will gather and play mini tournaments within their skill division.
Wed 10 a.m.-noon
Drop-In Recreational Pickleball
Tu, Th 10 a.m.-noon and Sundays noon-2 p.m.
SACC — After-School Program — Grades: K-6
SACC is an enrichment program that provides a safe, supervised after-school environment where children are inspired to learn. Activities include theme-based clubs, recreational sports, homework time, indoor and outdoor free time. A healthy snack is provided each day, as well as a healthy dose of positive reinforcement! Transportation from all Laramie elementary schools is provided by ACSD #1.
School’s Out, but SACC is IN!
In addition to our daily after-school program, SACC will be in operation during days designated by ACSD #1 as staff development/early release. Pre-registration is required for each of these days and enrollments are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a maximum of 40 children accepted each day. The fee of $32 for Full-Days and $16 for Half-Days must be paid at the time of registration. Note: Enrollment in SACC is not required to register for these days.
Registration opens for these days in the fall:
Full Days: 1/21/19, 4/22/19
Half Days: 1/18/19, 2/15/19, 3/29/19, 5/24/19
Last Day of SACC: Wednesday, May 29
Note: There will be No SACC on days that ACSD #1 has designated as No School days for 2018, include Dec 24-31. For 2019, these include Jan1-4, Mar 18-22, & May 27.
Childcare While You Workout
Fall child care, in partnership with Laramie Early Learning Cooperative, will begin on Tuesday, September 4. Child care is available for ages 1-6 years on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. Time slots will be available at 8a, 9a and 10a. Cost is $3.50 per hour for one child, additional children in the same family are $2 per child per hour. Space is limited so it is highly recommended that you sign up ahead of time for your time slot. Call 721-5269, option #7 to reserve a spot, or stop at the rec center front desk to sign up.
Indoor Leisure Pool
Water toys and slides! Increase your Rec Center pool experience! Check out our slide and Open Swim times. The Indoor Leisure Pool amenities are always available (except for swim lessons and water aerobics times). If they aren’t already on, we will open them on request.
Kayaking & River Rafting
Kayaking and river rafting classes are available for those 15 and older, whether beginner or advanced. Classes are from 4:30-6:15 p.m. Sunday Dec. 2-May 26 and free with a membership or day pass.
Recreation Party Packages
Schedule your next birthday at the Laramie Community Recreation Center or Ice & Event Center. Party Packages are available on most Saturdays and Sundays from 1-3 p.m., or 4-6 p.m. at the Recreation Center or during Public Skate and special reservation at the Ice & Event Center. Parties can be as economical as a room rental with 10 admissions or as involved as a pool, sports or inflatable party with a host. Please email parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org for more information about Recreation Center parties or dstalder@cityoflaramie.org for parties at the Ice & Event Center. Parties must be scheduled at least 10 days in advance to provide adequate scheduling and planning time.
Parks
Winter maintenance has begun, and staff continues to check trash cans and doggie bag dispensers once a week, please take only what you need to pick up after your pet.
The Garfield Foot Bridge steps will be closed when any accumulation of snow occurs. The metal steps become dangerous as snow does not fall through them. Slippery conditions have caused injuries in the past. As the sun comes out, staff will open the steps back up for use. Please be cautious of any ice buildup due to packed snow on the ramps. Staff comes in to move snow at 5:30 am.
All restrooms have been closed for the season.
Athletics
All athletic fields have been closed for the winter. Fields are not to be used as dog parks, please use the Optimist or Aragon designated dog parks or the off-leash area at the Depot Park to exercise your dog.
Fields will not open again until the end of March, sunny days does not mean the fields are safe to use. Frost and frozen ground can be dangerous, and the turf cannot heal itself until it comes out of dormancy.
Greenhill Cemetery
All mowing and trimming operations have concluded for the season. Beginning December 1st and ending on March 1st, potted plants, wreaths and blankets are allowed on spaces. After March 1st, any item not meeting the rules/regulations will be removed.
Any improvements or alterations to any lot must have prior written approval from the Cemetery Crew Leader. The City retains the right to remove or alter any lot improvements if they become unsightly or pose a safety hazard to patrons or staff. Rules and Regulations are posted on the City website under Parks and Recreation or can be obtained by coming into the Sexton’s office. For more information. Please contact Loni Wilson, Cemetery Crew Leader at 721-5268 or lwilson@cityoflaramie.org.
Parks, Tree & Recreation Advisory Board Meeting
The Parks, Tree and Recreation Advisory Board Regular and Special meetings will be held on January 9th and 10th, 2018 at the Recreation Center Front Conference Room at 6:00pm. The meetings’ location is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for special accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact Inez at 721-3572 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.